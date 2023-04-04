Firefighters battling four-alarm blaze in Dorchester home, officials say

The Boston Fire Department first tweeted about the blaze on Cushing Avenue at 1:15 p.m., along with a video of smoke billowing from the basement. The building is a two and a half, single family home, according to Firefighter Brian Alkins, a spokesman for the Boston Fire Department.

Firefighters are battling a four-alarm house fire in Dorchester, officials said.

“The fire continues to travel through the building and has now burned through the roof,” one tweet read. All firefighters were ordered out of the building, officials said.

At 2:07 p.m., the Fire Department via Twitter confirmed that a fourth alarm had been struck for the address.

“The Drone shows the overhead fire traveling across the roof after burning through,” the department tweeted. “Commissioner [Paul F.] Burke in command has ordered a 4th alarm.”

About 20 minutes later, officials confirmed via Twitter that all BFD personnel had been ordered from the building, with companies “attacking the fire from above with the Tower-10 multiple ladder pipes and deck guns.”

