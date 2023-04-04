Guckian won’t run for First Congressional District seat in R.I.

Guckian, 47, of East Greenwich, left a job at the Rhode Island Foundation to run for lieutenant governor. He is a former banker and aide to the state’s last Republican governor, Donald Carcieri, and he said he had been giving the First Congressional District race serious consideration.

Guckian ran for lieutenant governor last year, receiving 43.1 percent of the vote in losing to Democrat Sabina Matos, who received 51.2 percent.

PROVIDENCE — Aaron Guckian, the only Republican to publicly declare interest in the First Congressional District race, on Tuesday said he began working this week as the Rhode Island Dental Association’s executive director, so he won’t be running for seat that US Representative David N. Cicilline is vacating.

“There were some serious political consultants encouraging me to run because it was a special election,” he said, noting that Republican Scott Brown won a 2010 special election for the US Senate in Massachusetts after Democratic Senator Ted Kennedy died. “I already had infrastructure and name recognition, so I could get going faster than most.”

But, Guckian tweeted, “While this has been happening, I have also been offered a position to lead an organization here in RI. While my kids enter their final years of schooling, I have decided to take this. I will not be running for CD1 at this time.”

Guckian told the Globe he began working at the Warwick-based Rhode Island Dental Association on Monday, and with three daughters, he decided not to launch another campaign.

He noted elected officials can run in the special election “with nothing to lose” because they would retain their current positions if they come up short on Election Day. “If you get in the political class, you can run and get income, but if you are on the outside, you take your best shot but you have to get back to business,” he said.

Guckian said he might have made a different decision if the race involved the Second Congressional District, which includes East Greenwich and is considered less liberal than the First Congressional District.

But he noted that the First Congressional District lines were changed a decade ago in a way that helped Cicilline in his first bid for re-election. He said that “gerrymandering” would have made the election a “difficult road” for a Republican, and he asked himself, “Do I want to put my family through another round so quickly with young children?”

“I am a middle-of-the-road Republican,” Guckian said, “and I think that as a measured New England Republican, right now, my message might be lost in the shuffle, given what’s going on.”

Guckian said he is not sure what Republican might jump into the race seat now that he has ruled out a run. He said he would support the eventual Republican nominee. But he said that if none emerges, he would support Arlene Violet, the former Republican attorney general who on Friday announced that she is considering running for the congressional seat as an independent. “I know Arlene as a person of integrity,” he said.

Guckian said he will be focused on the priorities of the Rhode Island Dental Association. “We are heading toward a crisis in Rhode Island, as far as physicians and dentists who are retiring, because we have some of the worst reimbursement rates in the country,” he said.

But Guckian said he remains interested in running for statewide office at some point.

On Monday, Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera, a Democrat, announced that she would not run for the seat that Cicilline is leaving to become president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation. “My energy and time is needed most in our city right now, and I am compelled to continue building the city, state, and national partnerships necessary for the comeback and transformation of Central Falls,” Rivera said in a statement.

The candidates who have announced they are running include Matos, Senator Sandra C. Cano, Representative Nathan W. Biah, Providence City Council member John Goncalves, former state Senate candidate Nicholas A. Autiello II, former secretary of state candidate Stephanie E. Beauté, former US House and Senate candidate Allen Waters, and former RIPTA bus driver Mickeda Sebastiana Barnes. And there is a long list of other potential candidates.

Governor Daniel J. McKee has announced the special election schedule, setting the primary for Sept. 5 and the general election for Nov. 7.

