How Trump’s indictment might play in New Hampshire primary

John P. Lappie , an assistant professor of political science at Plymouth State University, said the indictment appears to be energizing Trump’s base.

What’s less certain is whether Trump’s prosecution will hamper his electoral ambitions. Some political observers in New Hampshire said the court case is more likely to buoy his chances. .

With the New Hampshire presidential primary less than 10 months away, former president Donald Trump’s indictment in New York is certain to linger over the campaign trail as he competes with current and past GOP allies for the 2024 nomination.

“It seems like this is, if anything, giving Trump a boost in the primary by kind of creating a rally-around-the-flag effect,” he said.

Much like the 2016 primary, the 2024 contest is shaping up to be a highly fragmented race, which could give Trump a path to victory without necessarily needing support from an outright majority of his own party, Lappie said.

“If the party can’t coalesce behind a single not-Trump, then he’s very likely to succeed again in his search for the nomination,” he said.

But some Republicans are wondering whether Trump can win the 2024 general election. That may help explain why the potential challenger seen as Trump’s top rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, has enjoyed rising support in recent months, Lappie said.

Polling suggests Trump is still the frontrunner in New Hampshire among potential and declared GOP candidates. He led the pack with support from 42 percent of likely primary voters, followed by DeSantis at 29 percent, and Governor Chris Sununu at 14 percent, according to a poll conducted last week and released Monday by the Saint Anselm College Survey Center at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics. Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley polled at 4 percent, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy polled at 3 percent, ahead of several other potential candidates.

New Hampshire GOP Chairman Chris Ager called the indictment of Trump a politically motivated ploy.

“Democrats are placing the importance of maintaining power over the freedom and well-being of the American public, opening the door to future abuse by the Justice system against political enemies,” Ager said.

Frank Cohen, an associate professor of political science at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, said some Trump supporters might view the court case against him as a “badge of honor,” reflecting a sentiment that many Republicans share nationwide.

At the same time, public opinion about Trump’s alleged misdeeds may be so cemented that his indictment and prosecution in New York may wind up having a rather muted effect on voter sentiment.

Christina Cliff, an associate professor of political science and security studies at Franklin Pierce University, said unless there are bombshell revelations in this case, its details are likely to be viewed as “old news” both by those who support him and those who oppose him.

“To be honest, I don’t think this one’s going to have much of an impact,” she said.

The investigation at issue in this case involves payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who both said they had sexual encounters with Trump prior to his political career, as the Associated Press reported. Trump denies having sexual liaisons with either woman and has denied any wrongdoing involving payments, arguing that the case against him is politically motivated. The charges that a Manhattan grand jury handed down last week against Trump include multiple allegations of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense.

Even if prosecutors in Manhattan prove their case and secure a conviction, Trump is still expected to remain eligible to appear on the ballot in New Hampshire’s primary. Party and state leaders told the Globe that, as long as a candidate meets the US Constitution’s qualifications, the candidate is eligible to run in New Hampshire’s presidential primary.

