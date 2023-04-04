Jill Biden clarifies White House invite is only for LSU after women’s NCAA final

Biden first appeared to extend an invite to Iowa, who lost the game 102-85.

The first lady, who attended the championship game, now seems to have walked back on her statements after LSU’s star player, Angel Reese, called them “a joke.”

Jill Biden had an unconventional proposal Monday after the final of women’s NCAA tournament: Invite both the winning team, LSU, and the runner-up, Iowa, to the White House.

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House; we always do, so we hope LSU will come,” Biden said, according to the Washington Post. “But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

It’s a tradition for the March Madness winners to score a White House invitation. But not the runners up.

Reese, who scored 15 points and played a key part in LSU’s victory Sunday, had a terse response.

“A JOKE,” Reese tweeted, along with three laughing-crying emojis and a link to an article with Biden’s comments.

The first lady’s press secretary, Vanessa Valdivia, tweeted Tuesday morning to clarify Biden’s statements.

“The First Lady loved watching the NCAA women’s basketball championship game alongside young student athletes and admires how far women have advanced in sports since the passing of Title IX,” Valdivia wrote. “Her comments in Colorado were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes. She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House.”

Reese, 20, had drawn controversy during the championship game. In the fourth quarter, she stared down Iowa’s star point guard Caitlin Clark, waving her hand in front of her face and pointing to her finger as if she was wearing a ring to signify victory.

That sparked a firestorm online, but she was unapologetic in the postgame press conference.

“All year, I was critiqued about who I was,” Reese said. “I don’t fit in a box that y’all want me to be in. I’m too hood. I’m too ghetto. But when other people do it, y’all say nothing. So this was for the girls that look like me, that’s going to speak up on what they believe in. It’s unapologetically you.”

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.