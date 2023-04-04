A job offer was revoked for this superintendent finalist. The reason? For using the word ‘ladies’ in an email, he said.

After reviewing the district’s offer, Perrone said he emailed School Committee Chair Cynthia Kwiecinski and Suzanne Colby, the committee’s executive assistant, to request a few changes to the contract, including some additional vacation and sick days. Here’s where Perrone apparently erred: He started the email referring to Kwiecinski and Colby as “ladies.”

Vito Perrone, interim superintendent of West Springfield Public Schools, told the Daily Hampshire Gazette he was thrilled to be offered a three-year contract for the position on March 24. Perrone, who was once a principal and football coach in Easthampton, entered into negotiations with the Easthampton School Committee last week and was intent on accepting the job.

The leading candidate for superintendent of Easthampton Public Schools said his job offer was abruptly rescinded after he wrote an email to the School Committee chairwoman and another female colleague, addressing them as “ladies . ”

In his interview with the Gazette, Perrone said Kwiecinski later told him addressing the pair of women as “ladies” was a microaggression, and “the fact that he didn’t know that as an educator was a problem.”

“I was shocked,” Perrone told the Gazette. “I grew up in a time when ‘ladies’ and ‘gentlemen’ was a sign of respect. I didn’t intend to insult anyone.”

The School Committee revoked his job offer after meeting in executive session last Thursday, the Gazette reported.

Neither Perrone nor Kwiecinski immediately responded Tuesday to a request for comment.

The committee members had initially voted 4-3 to appoint Perrone upon the retirement of district’s current superintendent, Allison LeClair, in June. In another bizarre twist, Perrone told the Gazette he was informed the School Committee had chosen him after the members sent a police officer to his Westhampton home for a well-being check shortly after midnight on the day of his interview.

“The police officer asked if I was OK because the School Committee was trying to get a hold of me,” he told the Gazette. “My interview ended at 8 o’clock and I ended up falling asleep around 10:15 … I thought my phone was on, but I guess it wasn’t.”

He said he accepted the committee’s oral offer when he was awake.

The district’s teachers union has sided with Perrone. More than 150 people turned out Monday to support Perrone at a rally organized by the Eashampton Education Association in front of the city’s Municipal Building.

“Changing votes behind closed doors is unacceptable!” the Easthampton Education Association, which represents the district’s teachers and staff, wrote in a Facebook post after news broke of Perrone’s dismissal. “Shame on the school committee for participating in cancel culture!”

The School Committee will meet remotely at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening to discuss the superintendent search and potentially vote on a new candidate, according to an agenda posted on the city’s website.

