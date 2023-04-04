Legal experts say outcome in Trump criminal case tough to predict

“Because there is the likelihood that at least one juror will viscerally believe that only Donald Trump would be charged with these offenses” for political reasons, Weinberg said.

“Certainly this case has a heightened potential for a hung jury even in Manhattan, which is heavily anti-Trump,” said Martin G. Weinberg, a prominent Boston defense attorney, in a phone interview following the arraignment.

The arraignment Tuesday of former president Donald J. Trump on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records marked a watershed moment in American political and legal history, experts said, but the outcome is far from certain.

Daniel S. Medwed, a law professor at Northeastern and a former Legal Aid Society appellate attorney in New York City, stressed in an email message that a grand jury, not Democratic Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg,handed up the indictment against Trump, who’s currently seeking the 2024 Republican nod for president.

Medwed described the grand jury as “a group of New Yorkers summoned to fulfill their civic duty and who collectively found there is enough evidence here to warrant formal criminal charges. Now, that doesn’t mean it will be easy to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, which is a higher standard, but it suggests some people might be open to it.”

He said the charge of falsifying business records is hardly unusual in New York.

There have, Medwed continued, “been more than two dozen prosecutions under that theory in the ‘First Department’ alone in the past 15 years, the judicial jurisdiction in New York that covers Manhattan and the Bronx. It is also not unprecedented to tie this type of charge to an alleged campaign finance crime. There is a 2017 case from Rockland County involving a businessman ... who allegedly falsified business records to use straw donors to add to the coffers of a candidate for county executive.”

Medwed predicted that Trump’s legal team could seek to move the trial out of Manhattan.

He said the defense “will probably seek to change the venue for trial to a different county in NY by arguing that he can’t get a fair shake in Manhattan. That will be a tough road for the defense given the national attention to the case, and the sense that everyone, not just Manhattanites, might be subject to pretrial publicity.”

Trump entered his not guilty plea Tuesday during a brief arraignment in a lower Manhattan courtroom as prosecutors unsealed a grand jury indictment.

The charges stem from a hush money payment to a porn actor during Trump’s 2016 campaign.

A stone-faced Trump entered the courtroom shortly before 2:30 p.m. without saying anything.

Though some commentators have voiced concerns about the impact that prosecuting a former president could have on American democracy if the case is perceived as overly politicized, Jill Wine-Banks, an attorney and legal analyst who served on the Watergate investigative team, wasn’t having it Tuesday.

Trump, Wine-Banks tweeted, is “the 1st indicted former president of the US, but [Richard M.] Nixon was the 1st to deserve it, and he’s not the 1st [president] of a democracy to be indicted (France. Israel, South Korea, for example) & their democracies survived. And Nixon’s VP pled in tax and bribery case, and we survived.”

Still, Wine-Banks tweeted earlier Tuesday, the arraignment was no cause for celebration.

“Today is a sad day,” she had tweeted in the morning, hours before Trump faced a judge. “A former president is being arraigned. While I recognize the importance of accountability, it is sad to know the facts that led to this. I felt sad when I heard the tapes showing Nixon was a crook because America deserves better.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.