Woman killed in West Bridgewater crash, car fire Monday night following hit-and-run

A woman was killed Monday in West Bridgewater when her car, at a standstill in the left lane after a hit-and-run crash, was rear-ended by a pickup truck and burst into flames, State Police said.

Around 10:30 p.m., a Toyota Scion TC heading north on Route 24 changed lanes and hit a Honda Accord, police said in a statement. The force of the collision pushed the Honda towards the median, where it struck a concrete barrier.

The Toyota drove away from the crash, State Police said.