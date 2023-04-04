Woman killed in West Bridgewater crash, car fire Monday night following hit-and-run

A woman was killed Monday in West Bridgewater when her car, at a standstill in the left lane after a hit-and-run crash, was rear-ended by a pickup truck and burst into flames, State Police said.
Around 10:30 p.m., a Toyota Scion TC heading north on Route 24 changed lanes and hit a Honda Accord, police said in a statement. The force of the collision pushed the Honda towards the median, where it struck a concrete barrier.
The Toyota drove away from the crash, State Police said.
“As the Honda was stationary in the left travel lane, a 2022 Ford Maverick pickup struck the rear of the Honda, causing it to become fully engulfed in flames,” police said.
The driver of the Honda, Erpharo Gilbert, 46, of Raynham, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the Ford, a 23-year-old man from Brockton, was not injured, officials said.
All three northbound lanes on Route 24 were closed for about four hours after the crash. State Police are trying to identify the driver who fled the crash, officials said.
