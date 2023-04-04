‘The more you learn, the more you realize you don’t know’: innovative R.I. chef exploring new cooking methods at his Warren eatery

“When I started cooking, the first chef that I worked for told me, ‘The more you learn, the more you realize you don’t know,’ and I think that’s always been in my mind,” said Allaire. Although he originally set out to be an English teacher, a trip to France changed that trajectory. It was there he saw food in an entirely different light — inextricably woven into the very fabric of the French way of life.

The Rhode Island native is soft-spoken and cerebral, possessing a seemingly endless curiosity for sourcing atypical ingredients, rethinking old favorites and exploring new cooking methodologies. It’s what continually lures loyalists to his Warren restaurant, Metacom Kitchen, which might just be serving some of the most innovative dishes in the state.

WARREN, R.I. — Rhode Island has no shortage of rock star chefs, big names with bigger personalities to match. But amid this highly lauded culinary camaraderie, chef Richard Allaire has stood out for just the opposite disposition.

Roasted monkfish with red wine quinoa, ratatouille vegetables and squid ink tempura at Metacom Kitchen. The nasturium garnish was grown by students at Holy Trinity School in Fall River, Mass., which the restaurant has been partnering with for over a year. Kylie Cooper for The Boston Globe

“It just had a different priority there. It was a very strong cultural tradition of regional cuisines and cheeses and wines, and that is something I hadn’t been exposed to before. While I wasn’t cooking when I was there, I feel like that was the beginning of realizing that food was richly ingrained in people’s everyday lives,” he explained.

Allaire cut his teeth at some of the best known eateries in Southern New England, including the Bay Tower Room and Michael Schlow’s Radius, both now-defunct Boston standouts, and closer to home at Chez Pascal, once an institution on Providence’s East Side where he was heavily influenced by French chef Pascal Leffray. Other favorites included L’Epicureo on Westminster Street in Providence, and Tucker’s Bistro in Newport, both of which left lasting impressions years after shuttering.

Though his resume speaks volumes, it was when he opened his own 52-seat restaurant in 2014 that Allaire truly let his culinary inquisitiveness shine. “We wanted to keep it very generic, so we called it a ‘modern American bistro.’ When you call yourself that, you can do whatever you want,” explained Allaire. “I wanted Metacom to be very fluid. The more I learn, and the more the staff learns, the more the restaurant can change.”

Chef Richard Alliare adds infused goat cheese to a root vegetable salad. Kylie Cooper for The Boston Globe

Allaire’s constant inquisitiveness is evident in the back of the house. Instead of open flames, a grill or heat lamps, you’ll find a plancha, a pressure cooker, controlled vapor technology (or CVap) equipment, and an immersion circulator for sous vide, an ultra-precise method in which food is vacuum sealed and heated in temperature-controlled water, to ensure everything is cooked evenly throughout.

“A few years ago, I put a freeze dryer in the restaurant, and it’s always pretty amazing, the results that you get from that,” said Allaire. He’ll make a variety of distinctive seasonings from vegetables, proteins and other foods, concentrating flavors by roasting them before freeze drying, then blending to a fine powder that creates an entirely new and unexpected flavor profile. Allaire, who loves working with all kinds of fish, will take preserved tuna, for example, and freeze dry it to create a powder he adds to breadcrumbs for pasta dishes. “It’s a way to be resourceful too,” added Allaire. The chef recently took smoked salmon scraps, freeze dried them, and made a powder to coat different kinds of grains for the menu’s brandade, his take on a popular French dish with cream and potatoes in which he swapped the traditional salt cod for haddock. The technique, he said, adds different layers of texture to the dish.

Metacom Kitchen’s root vegetable salad composed of parsnips, beets, carrots, infused goat cheese and puffed sesame. Kylie Cooper for The Boston Globe

The chef’s ingenuity is perhaps best experienced on Mystery Monday, a weekly offering when guests get a taste of the kitchen chemistry conducted by Allaire and his culinary team. For $38, guests receive three courses that are, in fact, a mystery until the moment the dishes are placed in front of them (diners with dietary restrictions are welcome and should inform their server before ordering).

“Monday nights are a lot of work, but they are fun and push us to keep learning new things,” explained Allaire. “It’s a very different vibe just because I feel like every other night, people expect what they order, but Monday nights, it’s a totally different thing, so everybody’s in a different frame of mind.”

Allaire draws inspiration from many channels, but none more so than traveling with his family. A recent tour of a salt cave in Germany was eye opening. “We learned the whole process of mining it, making brines, centrifuging the brine, then dehydrating it and making all these salt products. So I brought some home and I used it on the menu yesterday, and it totally made the dish better.” Ever since, he’s been fiddling with re-crystallizing by dissolving regular kosher salt, then slowly – over three days – drying it over a water bath to get different size salt crystals. He experiments by seasoning it with squid ink, saffron, or whatever sparks his interest.

Metacom Kitchen’s mussel cracker. Kylie Cooper for The Boston Globe

Last year’s trip to Iceland inspired him to fine-tune his breadmaking, and a stay in San Francisco introduced him to togarashi, a Japanese spice made with seaweed that he’s mastered making from scratch and now uses almost daily.

Allaire is continually experimenting, even with the seemingly most mundane ingredients. In his experience, it turns out, the things that appear to be simple are often anything but. “Bread seems like a very basic thing, but it is super complex, like an egg. An egg is the most complex ingredient in the kitchen that I can think of.”

“I feel like if you’re not curious, then you just fall into a routine,” Allaire warned. “...I do my best to try not to fall into that and to be like, ‘All right, well, I have never done this before and this isn’t how I do it, but maybe it’s a better way.’ So it’s just trying to keep in mind that there’s always so much to learn.”