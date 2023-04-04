PC basketball player Alyn Breed granted bail

The fast-moving developments after the alleged weekend incident led prosecutors to drop their objection to granting bail for Breed, who faces domestic and gun charges. District Court Magistrate J. Patrick O’Neill set bail at $25,000 with surety, meaning Breed can be released from custody if the full amount is posted in a property bond or 10 percent in cash. He’d originally been held without bail.

PROVIDENCE — The woman who had alleged Providence College basketball player Alyn Breed wielded a gun and took her cellphone after breaking and entering into her off-campus apartment is no longer cooperating with authorities and has apparently recanted, prosecutors said in court Tuesday.

Prosecutors said they will bring the case to a grand jury, which would decide on whether to advance the case through a formal indictment. A prosecutor said in court that the state learned “second-hand” that the alleged victim had recanted. The alleged victim reportedly explained she was under the influence of a substance and couldn’t remember what happened, a prosecutor said in court Tuesday.

But prosecutors and city police have reviewed footage of the complaining witness, an assistant attorney general told O’Neill. And “we have evidence that would contradict the victim’s latest version of events,” Meg McDonough said in court Tuesday. McDonough said prosecutors have issued a search warrant for the woman’s cellphones and other materials.

Breed, meanwhile, maintains his innocence. His attorney said he is not a flight risk, has a strong family support system, and had no prior criminal record. No gun was recovered, his attorneys have emphasized.

“He adamantly wants to challenge these charges that have been wrongly brought against him,” Pamela Chin said in court.

Prosecutors originally said the woman, Breed’s ex-girlfriend, reported to authorities Saturday that Breed entered her off-campus apartment bedroom without permission and, while wielding a firearm, demanded she turn over her cellphone. She also reported that she noticed different personal effects in her car. Breed was charged with domestic breaking and entering, robbery, malicious injury to property, carrying a pistol without a license, carrying a dangerous weapon while committing a crime of violence, using a firearm while committing a crime of violence, and driving without the consent of the owner. The charges are felonies.

But one of Breed’s lawyers said in court Monday morning that the woman was pulling back some of her story. And just hours after Breed’s arraignment on Monday, the woman went to O’Neill in an apparent effort to recant. Because the lawyers were no longer there, O’Neill called a status conference for Tuesday.

The woman was in court Tuesday with an attorney. Breed, who also appeared in court, was ordered not to contact her.

Breed’s attorney said he was expected to post bail and be released from custody later Tuesday.

“We’re hoping that he can get back into school as soon as possible and start living his life again,” Chin said.

Breed, a 21-year-old junior guard originally from Georgia, was suspended from the basketball team and won’t be able to participate in athletic department-related activities, the university said. No updates on his status were available by noon Tuesday.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.