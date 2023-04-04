Reporters and the world will have to wait until after arraignment to see actual indictment documents in Trump case

A search of Trump’s name late Tuesday morning on the website of the New York state judiciary database turned up nothing, and a spokesperson for the judiciary said the indictment paperwork will be available sometime Tuesday in Courtroom 1000.

The whole world’s wondering what precisely former President Donald J. Trump will be charged with when he’s arraigned Tuesday afternoon in a Manhattan criminal courtroom, but observers of the unprecedented American legal saga can’t get the information ahead of time online and won’t be able to watch the proceedings live on television.

The on-the-ground reporters will be earning their money today.

Advertisement

And once Trump’s arraignment gets underway, no one who isn’t physically present in the courtroom will be able to see action on their flat-screen or mobile device.

That’s because Judge Juan Merchan issued an order Monday rejecting a media consortium’s request to film the hearing, although five still cameras will be allowed to shoot photos.

And if you’re thinking, “no problem, I’ll just follow reporters’ live tweets from the courtroom to see what’s happening,” that also will not be an option Tuesday.

“I’m in line, hoping I get into the courtroom today,” tweeted Daily Beast reporter Jose Pagliery. “Can’t live tweet, because the judge won’t allow phones and laptops.”

The order, legal analyst Lisa Rubin tweeted, notes that the public “ ‘rightly hungers for the most accurate and current information available. To suggest otherwise would be disingenuous.’ And moving forward, how he balances that public interest against Trump’s right to a fair trial matters greatly.”

Indeed, anticipation was palpable Tuesday morning across the nation; but legal analyst Jill Wine-Banks, who was part of the Watergate investigative team, tweeted that she was saddened by what was about to unfold later in the day.

“Today is a sad day,” Wine-Banks tweeted. “A former president is being arraigned. While I recognize the importance of accountability, it is sad to know the facts that led to this. I felt sad when I heard the tapes showing Nixon was a crook because America deserves better.”

Advertisement

The indictment contains multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press last week.

After the arraignment, Trump is expected to be released by authorities because the charges against him don’t require that bail be set.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report, and John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.