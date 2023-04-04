Searching for solutions to long COVID in N.H.

Let’s be honest: For many of us, the pandemic feels like it’s in the rearview. But that’s definitely not the case for those dealing with long COVID or working at the state’s only long COVID clinic.

I'm Amanda Gokee, and welcome to today's edition of Globe NH | Morning Report.

I spoke with Dr. Jeffrey Parsonnet and Christina Martin, a nurse practitioner, about how they help the 70 to 80 patients who are referred to the Post-Acute COVID Syndrome Clinicat Dartmouth Hitchcock each month. I also asked them about what lies ahead, and what more scientists are trying to learn about long COVID.

Parsonnet, an infectious disease doctor, said that even though the number of COVID deaths and hospitalizations have gone down, the clinic in Lebanon, N.H., has been just as busy recently as it was during the height of the pandemic.

The symptoms they are trying to treat are so broad – and include things like anxiety, depression, insomnia, fatigue, and brain fog – that it’s difficult to determine who is at risk for long COVID or even whether a patient has long COVID or not. There’s no diagnostic or blood test for it. “It’s really just experience and educated guesswork,” Parsonnet said.

Long COVID is also difficult to treat because scientists aren’t quite sure what causes it. “There’s no Holy Grail,” said Martin. “Without knowing what causes long COVID, it’s hard to say, ‘Here’s the magic treatment.’”One thing we know for sure, Parsonnet said, is that “This is unequivocally definitely an organic disease, a disease caused by biology in the brain.” But since so much is unknown, people aren’t always kind to those who are suffering from it.You can read our full interview here.

-- Amanda

Also in the Globe

Donald Trump traveled to New York yesterday, where he will face arraignment today at the Manhattan Criminal Courts Building. The New York Police Department sent a stand-ready order to its roughly 35,000 officers, a force larger and better trained than some national armies, to meet Trump supporters who plan to rally in support of the former president. You can follow the Globe’s coverage of the indictment here. Trump’s indictment could actually bolster his efforts in New Hampshire, where political observers say it’s energizing his base. Recent polling of the state shows Trump leading both Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu.”He understands momentum.” That’s Bruins coach Jim Montgomery on the hockey player Garnet Hathaway - who has been hustling his whole life, from his days slinging slinging lobster rolls as a kid, to his tenure as a mean professional player on the rink.

A fight over the future of energy efficiency programs is brewing in New Hampshire. At stake are the next three years of NHSaves, the state program offering rebates for things like home weatherization. The state’s consumer advocate is trying to block all members of the responsible regulatory body from ruling on it because he believes they are so prejudiced against it.

Enormous, flaky white crystals the size of telephone poles: That’s what lithium looks like in the wild. It’s the subject of a heated fight in Maine about whether the environmental harms of mining the metal outweigh its role as a vital ingredient of a carbon-free future.

New Hampshire news to know

A nursing home in Hanover failed to prevent abuse that contributed to the death of one of its residents in January, a state inspector found. An autopsy revealed that the patient had a fracture and dislocations on both shoulders, the Valley News reported. The Attorney General has launched an investigation.

Clear Ballot and Dominion Voting Systems machines were found to be accurate, after the Secretary of State tested them in town elections in March. Audits were done in four towns to determine if the machines can be used statewide, the Keene Sentinel reports.

More evidence of just how far and wide the reach of the housing crisis is: It’s creating a backlog of people ready to leave New Hampshire Hospital and enter transitional housing, which offers support and case management but has no more space, according to the Concord Monitor. It’s that time of the year: The long winter hibernation is over and black bears are coming out to play. WMUR has a reminder on being bear aware.

The sunrise illuminates the snow atop Mount Adams and Mount Jefferson as seen from Mount Washington in the White Mountains. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com.