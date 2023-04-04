The secret plan to improve education in Rhode Island

The idea hasn’t been fully fleshed out, but a nonprofit called Always Learning Rhode Island filed incorporation paperwork with the state last week. Its directors include Robert Walsh, the former executive director of the National Education Association Rhode Island; former CCRI vice president Sara Enright; education consultant Victoria Criado, and attorney Stephen Huttler. Attorney Jeff Padwa is listed as the registered agent.

McKee and some of his top aides have been meeting with municipal leaders across the state over the last couple of months to drum up support for an initiative that would connect more students to nonprofits that run programs after school and hold weekend activities for students.

Governor Dan McKee is targeting next week to unveil his strategy for helping Rhode Island students match Massachusetts in test scores by 2030, but one of his top priorities is coming into clearer focus: out-of-school programming.

Always Learning Rhode Island is the brainchild of Jeremy Chiappetta, the former CEO of Blackstone Valley Prep and a longtime McKee ally. Although Chiappetta isn’t on McKee’s staff or working for the Rhode Island Department of Education, he has been attending meetings with municipal leaders about this topic.

Chiappetta declined to comment on Monday. A spokesman for Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green refused to say how many meetings she has attended with Chiappetta this year, but said Always Learning Rhode Island has not received any funding from the Department of Education.

Zooming out a bit, investments in out-of-school programming make a lot of sense, and you can expect McKee to say that Rhode Island won’t be able to catch Massachusetts if it focuses solely on the official school day and the 180-day school year.

In private meetings, McKee has been emphasizing that he wants strong accountability measures in place for organizations that run out-of-school programming for students (think tying funding to improvements in test scores).

This could also be a chance for McKee to rebrand his plan from last year to create municipal learning centers that give mayors more control over schools. That proposal went down in flames last year in large part because it was tied to a controversial contract that was awarded to ILO Group LLC.

