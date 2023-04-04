See how far the MBTA has to go in electrifying its bus fleet

The MBTA is struggling to meet a pair of deadlines to electrify its bus fleet.
The agency hopes to electrify about 30 percent of is buses by 2028 in a milestone toward a legally-mandated deadline to electrify the entire fleet by 2040. But the goals are increasingly in doubt as the T faces budget overruns and supply chain problems.
An MBTA official told the Globe this week that the agency remains committed to providing a zero-emission fleet, but “unforeseen cost increases and supply chain issues in the construction market have required a readjustment of our timelines.”
Here’s a look at how far the MBTA has to go in creating a fleet of entirely electric buses:
