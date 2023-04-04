fb-pixel Skip to main content

See how far the MBTA has to go in electrifying its bus fleet

By Ashley Borg and Christina Prignano Globe Staff,Updated April 4, 2023, 39 minutes ago

The MBTA is struggling to meet a pair of deadlines to electrify its bus fleet.

The agency hopes to electrify about 30 percent of is buses by 2028 in a milestone toward a legally-mandated deadline to electrify the entire fleet by 2040. But the goals are increasingly in doubt as the T faces budget overruns and supply chain problems.

An MBTA official told the Globe this week that the agency remains committed to providing a zero-emission fleet, but “unforeseen cost increases and supply chain issues in the construction market have required a readjustment of our timelines.”

Here’s a look at how far the MBTA has to go in creating a fleet of entirely electric buses:

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.

