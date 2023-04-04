Services for Mel King set for next week in Boston

Memorial events for longtime political and community activist Mel King, who dedicated his career to improving the lives of others, will be held next Monday and Tuesday in Boston.

King, who in 1983 became the first Black person to reach a final mayoral election in Boston and spent decades as an advocate for affordable housing and civil rights, died in his South End home on March 28. He was 94.

A public viewing will take place at Union United Methodist Church on Columbus Avenue on April 10 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., according to a statement from his family and the church. A program of speakers who were impacted by King’s life and his activism will be held at 6:30 p.m.