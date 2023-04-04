Services for Mel King set for next week in Boston

Memorial events for longtime political and community activist Mel King, who dedicated his career to improving the lives of others, will be held next Monday and Tuesday in Boston.
King, who in 1983 became the first Black person to reach a final mayoral election in Boston and spent decades as an advocate for affordable housing and civil rights, died in his South End home on March 28. He was 94.
A public viewing will take place at Union United Methodist Church on Columbus Avenue on April 10 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., according to a statement from his family and the church. A program of speakers who were impacted by King’s life and his activism will be held at 6:30 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at the church on Tuesday at noon.
“Due to limited capacity, guest tickets will be required for in-person admission,” organizers said in a statement. “Ticketing details will be posted at unionboston.org/melking.”
The funeral service will be livestreamed at Boston City Hall, the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building in Nubian Square and at the church website, officials said.
A Sunday brunch will be held April 16 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Florian Hall in Dorchester.
“Mr. King cut a memorable figure,” the Globe’s Mark Feeney wrote in an obituary. “He had an impressively severe glower, its intimidating effect not altogether dispelled by the warmth of an equally impressive smile.”
