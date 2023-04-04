Ten students hospitalized after consuming gum with ‘levels of pepper’ at school in Orange

“The product contained levels of pepper, which, when some students ingested it, caused digestive issues, including burning in the mouth and esophagus,” Superintendent Elizabeth Teahan-Zielinski said in a letter to parents and caregivers, which was included in the statement. “Additionally, students who accepted the product but did not ingest it suffered immediate skin reactions, including eye irritation, if they rubbed their eyes after touching it.”

A student allegedly purchased “a gum product” online and offered it to other students during recess, according to a joint statement from the town’s superintendent of schools, Orange police, and Orange fire/ambulance.

Ten students at Dexter Park Innovation School in Orange were hospitalized Tuesday after ingesting what appeared to be gum that “contained levels of pepper,” officials said.

The incident prompted a response from Orange police and fire/ambulance and was deemed a mass casualty incident to “bring in more resources,” the statement said. Ambulances from Northfield, Phillipston, and Turners Falls responded along with a paramedic from Athol fire, officials said.

Six students were taken to Athol and Heywood hospitals by ambulance, according to the statement. Another four students were taken to the hospital by their guardians, said Orange Fire Chief James Young in a brief phone interview Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was terminated at 3:30 p.m. and remains under investigation, according to the superintendent’s statement. “Appropriate disciplinary action” will be taken after the investigation is complete, Teahan-Zielinski said in the letter.

Chief Young said it was not immediately clear how many students consumed the gum, and their conditions, as well as their ages, were not available. Dexter Park Innovation School has students from third through sixth grade, according to its website.

In the letter, Teahan-Zielinski urged parents to remind children not to bring in or accept candy in school.

“I ask that you speak with your child about bringing in candy or accepting such items in school, which are not permitted as part of our wellness policy,” Teahan-Zielinski wrote. “It is difficult for students to understand that items can often contain ingredients others are allergic to or created to cause physical distress.”

