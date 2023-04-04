Watertown preschool employee put on leave after allegations of neglect

A preschool employee with the Watertown Public Schools has been put on administrative leave after allegations of “potential classroom neglect,” the superintendent said.
Superintendent Deanne Galdston said school administrators received the report of potential classroom neglect on March 3.
”Our district immediately placed the staff member on administrative leave and, per protocol, filed a report with the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families,” Galdston said in a statement. “The employee remains on administrative leave while we complete our investigation.”
“Though we cannot comment on personnel matters, we can express our unwavering commitment to providing a welcoming and appropriate learning environment for the children of Watertown. There is nothing more important than the safety of our students and we are grateful for our staff members who live up to this standard every day.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
