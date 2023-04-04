Woburn man, his son and brother in Brazil indicted on forced labor charges, officials say

A Woburn man, his son, and his brother who lives in Brazil are facing new federal charges of conspiring to force migrants they allegedly smuggled into the United States to work at the family’s restaurants, officials said Tuesday.

Jesse Moraes, Hugo Moraes, and Chelbe Moraes, who lives in Minas Gerais, Brazil, are charged with forced labor conspiracy, according to a statement released by the Massachusetts US Attorney’s office, the US Dept. of Labor, Homeland Security, the IRS, and Woburn police.

Jesse Moraes ,65, and Hugo Morae, 43, both of Woburn, are also charged with forced labor and attempted forced labor, according to the statement.

Jesse Moraes was also charged with labor trafficking and attempted labor trafficking, and money laundering conspiracy, according to the statement.

Chelbe Moraes, 62, who is the brother of Jesse Moraes, is also facing money laundering charges, the statement said.

Jesse and Hugo Moraes own two restaurants in Woburn, Tudo Na Brasa and The Dog House Bar and Grill, according to the statement.

The two were arrested in October on labor trafficking charges, the Globe reported.

The new charges were filed in a superseding indictment, the statement said.

A superseding indictment is a legal method of adding charges to a defendant who has already been charged.

All three “were previously charged with encouraging and inducing, and conspiring to encourage and induce, an alien to come to, enter and reside in the United States for the purpose of commercial advantage or private financial gain, knowing and in reckless disregard of the fact that such coming to, entry, and residence is or will be in violation of law,” officials said.

The three men allegedly targeted and smuggled Brazillian migrants into the US for a fee of around $18,000 to $22,000, the statement said.

“Once the migrants were in the United States, Jesse Moraes and Hugo Moraes allegedly targeted and recruited migrants to work in their restaurants in Woburn by promising them good jobs and a better life than they had in Brazil and arranging for the victims to rent or share the rental of one or more apartments owned or controlled by the defendants,” officials said.

Jesse and Hugo Moraes allegedly withheld wages from their employees “in order to pay off their smuggling debts,” officials said.

They allegedly forced the migrants to work long hours, often doing challenging manual labor, and threatened them with financial harm, violence, and deportation “to prevent them from quitting and demanding better pay and working conditions,” according to the statement.

All three men allegedly “gave or offered to give” employees false immigration documentation “to support asylum claims or false claims of work authorization,” federal prosecutors said.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.