Couple ‘did not plan for this,’ but gets married next to Trump media frenzy

A young couple got married in downtown Manhattan Tuesday morning — just next door to the media scrum waiting for former president Donald Trump’s arraignment to begin.
They had no idea what they were walking into.
Crowds of onlookers and reporters gathered around the Manhattan Criminal Court Tuesday, but at the nearby City Clerk’s office, business was proceeding as usual — and Khalia Beckford and Peter Don, college sweethearts, had a plan for the day: They were going to get married.
While Beckford told BuzzFeed News she “did not plan for this,” she wasn’t going to let the frenzied news cycle upend their plans.
Advertisement
“I heard about it at work but didn’t know this was happening. But it’s dope. It’s a moment, and it’s not going to ruin my big day. The cameras [are] for me. Everyone came for me,” said Beckford, who was wearing a white dress she had purchased the night before from Macy’s. She was the first in line outside the clerk’s office for their 8:30 a.m. appointment, BuzzFeed News reported.
“I’m not thinking about anything. I’m just thinking about being married and just being happy,” Beckford said.
“This is our big day.”
Good morning from downtown Manhattan where this lovely couple is getting married right next door to the media scrum waiting for the Trump indictment. pic.twitter.com/vJxcxZDgKX— Soo Youn (@lalasoo) April 4, 2023
Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.