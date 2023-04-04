Couple ‘did not plan for this,’ but gets married next to Trump media frenzy

A young couple got married in downtown Manhattan Tuesday morning — just next door to the media scrum waiting for former president Donald Trump’s arraignment to begin.

They had no idea what they were walking into.

Crowds of onlookers and reporters gathered around the Manhattan Criminal Court Tuesday, but at the nearby City Clerk’s office, business was proceeding as usual — and Khalia Beckford and Peter Don, college sweethearts, had a plan for the day: They were going to get married.