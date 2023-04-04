FDA plans to allow a second updated COVID booster for vulnerable Americans

Regulators are expected to authorize the additional dose without explicitly recommending it for those groups, a stance that emphasizes the discretion of patients and their health providers. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is expected to sign off on the decision — a customary step in the regulatory process.

Federal regulators are expected to authorize the additional dose in the next few weeks, according to people familiar with the agency’s planning. Those 65 and older would be able to receive the vaccine free of charge at least four months after their previous updated shot. Those with immune deficiencies would also be eligible.

WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration plans to allow older and immunocompromised Americans to get a second updated coronavirus booster shot in the near future, an acknowledgment of the virus’s continuing risks to vulnerable people whose immunity might be sagging months after a previous inoculation.

Michael Felberbaum, an FDA spokesperson, said in a statement that the agency was monitoring data on the virus and would “base any decision on additional updated boosters upon those data.”

Some anxious patients have been “really clamoring” for a second Omicron booster, said Camille Kotton, clinical director for transplant and immunocompromised host infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. At a recent meeting of the CDC vaccine advisory panel, she said she would support allowing additional booster doses for high-risk groups, especially for the most significantly immunocompromised patients.

Jamie Loehr, a family medicine doctor in Ithaca, N.Y., who is also a member of the vaccine advisory panel, said there is evidence that older people and those with weak immune systems don’t produce especially robust responses to vaccines in general, and to the coronavirus vaccine in particular. It would seem reasonable to give them more frequent boosters, he wrote in an e-mail, but he wants to see data before deciding whether he would support a more frequent booster for these groups.

The decision reflects the Biden administration’s ongoing concerns about the durability of protection against the virus for those Americans most at risk, even as the pandemic’s threat to younger, healthier Americans has receded. About 1,600 deaths from COVID-19 were reported for the week ending March 29, according to the most recent federal data. Those who are dying from COVID-19 are overwhelmingly 65 and older.

Looking to blunt the effects of a potential winter COVID surge, the FDA authorized the retooled booster shots, which are aimed at Omicron subvariants, at the end of August. But only about 55 million Americans — less than 17 percent of the population — have received an updated booster, according to the CDC. Among those 65 and older, 42 percent have received one of the shots.

The Biden administration is planning to roll out another reformulated booster late in the summer or early in the fall, a schedule that would align with the annual flu vaccine. In the coming months, regulators plan to select the version of the virus they want to target with that retooled booster.

In the meantime, a second booster for some groups would be in line with a proposal that regulators made at a January meeting of an independent group of vaccine advisers, at which the panel discussed offering vulnerable Americans more than one annual coronavirus shot.

At that meeting, federal health officials pointed to research that showed the reformulated boosters were still working to protect Americans against newer versions of the virus that circulated deeper into the winter.

The Biden administration has a substantial stockpile of the updated booster shots, and many of those doses could end up going to waste once a new booster is rolled out later this year. Federal health officials purchased more than 170 million doses of the updated shots last year. A senior Department of Health and Human Services official said recently that the administration was considering donating some of the vaccines.

Material from The Washington Post was used in this report.