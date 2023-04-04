Former aide to Maryland ex-governor dies after shooting involving FBI

McGrath served as chief of staff to Larry Hogan for 11 weeks in the summer of 2020 when Hogan, a Republican, was Maryland’s governor. McGrath’s lawyer, Joseph Murtha, said on Tuesday that he did not know “whether Roy died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot or during an exchange of gunfire with the FBI.”

After the aide, Roy McGrath, 53, was hurt, he was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, said Shayne Buchwald-Nickoles, an agent with the FBI’s Baltimore field office. The shooting, Buchwald-Nickoles said, happened around 6:30 p.m. in a commercial area on the outskirts of Knoxville, Tenn., as FBI agents were trying to arrest McGrath.

A onetime top aide to Maryland’s former governor who was the subject of a manhunt after he failed to appear for a federal fraud trial last month died after a shooting involving the FBI in Tennessee on Monday, authorities said.

The Washington Post, citing a law enforcement document, said the fugitive shot himself and an FBI agent also fired during the stop. It was unclear whether the self-inflicted wound or shots from law enforcement killed McGrath.

It was also unclear why McGrath, of Naples, Fla., was in Tennessee.

“Roy’s death is a tragic ending to three weeks of uncertainty,” Murtha said. “I think it is important to stress that Roy never wavered on his innocence.”

Buchwald-Nickoles said the FBI would review the circumstances of the shooting and collect evidence from the scene.

McGrath failed to appear in court for his trial on March 13 in US District Court in Baltimore, prompting the authorities to issue a warrant for his arrest. The FBI said later that it was seeking the public’s help in finding McGrath, offering a $10,000 reward for information that would lead to his arrest and prosecution.

“McGrath is now a fugitive and considered an international flight risk,” the FBI said in a statement on March 28.

McGrath was facing federal charges. If convicted, he could have faced up to 20 years in federal prison for each of five counts of wire fraud; up to 10 years in prison for each of two counts of embezzling funds; and up to 20 years in prison for a falsified document charge.

McGrath was indicted in October 2021, accused by the Justice Department of fraudulently obtaining funds from the Maryland Environmental Service, where he was executive director before going to work as Hogan’s chief of staff.

According to the indictment, when McGrath stepped down from his role with the environmental service to work for Hogan, he persuaded the service’s board of directors to approve a $233,647 severance payment, equal to one year’s salary, by telling the board that the governor had approved the payment. McGrath also falsified his time sheets from the environmental service to obtain additional money and schemed to have the environmental service pay for his tuition to an executive education program at Harvard Kennedy School, according to the indictment.

Hogan did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

McGrath appeared in court in October 2021 and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was released on the condition that he would appear for his scheduled court dates, the FBI said.

In June 2022, a superseding indictment added falsification of records to the wire fraud and theft charges that McGrath was facing, according to the Justice Department. According to that indictment, McGrath created a fake memo from Hogan that approved McGrath’s severance pay from the environmental service.

When Hogan learned about the severance payment and asked McGrath about it, McGrath said that the Maryland Environmental Service’s board had offered it to him, according to the superseding indictment.



