See photos of the scene in New York ahead of Trump’s arraignment

Former president Donald Trump will surrender on Tuesday in a Manhattan courthouse to face historic criminal charges involving alleged hush money payments made toward the end of his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump is expected to plead not guilty during his arraignment in the afternoon.

His booking and arraignment are expected to be brief, and Judge Juan Merchan ruled Monday that TV cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom.

But ahead of his appearance, reporters, protesters, onlookers, law enforcement, and other officials crowded the area outside the courthouse, hoping for a firsthand view on the extraordinary moment.