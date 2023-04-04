fb-pixel Skip to main content

See photos of the scene in New York ahead of Trump’s arraignment

By Shannon Larson Globe Staff,Updated April 4, 2023, 33 minutes ago
Reporters broadcast near Trump Tower, which shut down early in anticipation of former president Donald Trump’s departure for his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court, in New York early on Tuesday morning, April 4, 2023.ANNA WATTS/NYT

Former president Donald Trump will surrender on Tuesday in a Manhattan courthouse to face historic criminal charges involving alleged hush money payments made toward the end of his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump is expected to plead not guilty during his arraignment in the afternoon.

His booking and arraignment are expected to be brief, and Judge Juan Merchan ruled Monday that TV cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom.

But ahead of his appearance, reporters, protesters, onlookers, law enforcement, and other officials crowded the area outside the courthouse, hoping for a firsthand view on the extraordinary moment.

See photos and videos of the scene:

Advertisement

New York police officers took position outside of the Manhattan District Court in New York on April 4, 2023, ahead of the arrival of former president Donald Trump. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Members of the media set up outside of Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on April 4, 2023. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
A demonstrator stood outside of Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on April 4, 2023. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
A New York City Police Officer passed out tickets to members of the media to get into the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on April 4, 2023. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (R) arrived at the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York City, on April 4, 2023. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Policemen took position outside of the Manhattan District Court in New York on April 4, 2023, ahead of the arrival of former president Donald Trump. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Policemen took position outside of a press area on the street near the Manhattan District Court in New York on April 4, 2023, ahead of the arrival of former president Donald Trump. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
New York City Police Officers stood outside of Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on April 4, 2023. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Members of the media set up outside of Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on April 4, 2023. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Members of the media set up outside of Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on April 4, 2023.STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Members of the media set up outside of Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on April 4, 2023. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
People, including members of the media who had to wait in line overnight in an attempt to get a seat in the courtroom, queued outside of Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on April 4, 2023. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Members of the media set up outside of Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on April 4, 2023. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Journalists gathered across the street from Manhattan Criminal Court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. John Minchillo/Associated Press
Donald Trump, center, arrived at Trump Tower in New York on April 3.Victor J. Blue/Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Blo
A protester held a placard outside Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023. Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.

Boston Globe video