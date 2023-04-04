See photos of the scene in New York ahead of Trump’s arraignment

Former president Donald Trump will surrender on Tuesday in a Manhattan courthouse to face historic criminal charges involving alleged hush money payments made toward the end of his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump is expected to plead not guilty during his arraignment in the afternoon.
His booking and arraignment are expected to be brief, and Judge Juan Merchan ruled Monday that TV cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom.
But ahead of his appearance, reporters, protesters, onlookers, law enforcement, and other officials crowded the area outside the courthouse, hoping for a firsthand view on the extraordinary moment.
See photos and videos of the scene:
Advertisement
Journalists waited outside a New York City courthouse early Tuesday, in preparation for former President Donald Trump’s arraignment. https://t.co/ydQFoPZ8B1 pic.twitter.com/tyhJ1XgfMi— The Associated Press (@AP) April 4, 2023
New York’s hottest club is the media line outside the Manhattan courthouse where Trump gets arraigned tomorrow.— Kayla Epstein 📰 (@KaylaEpstein) April 4, 2023
Many reporters - or the line sitters they hired - will wait overnight for access pic.twitter.com/QxFKu5xW2Z
Streets at the back of the courthouse are shut. Also the metal fencing has been extended into other surrounding streets. pic.twitter.com/nlhar5ib6V— David Mack (@davidmackau) April 4, 2023
Donald Trump arrived in New York on Monday as he prepared to walk into a Manhattan courtroom as both a defendant and a candidate. While he traveled, his team weighed how to capitalize on his arrest and officials in New York prepared for potential turmoil. https://t.co/y3ANsHFVbT pic.twitter.com/JNHysbyD11— The New York Times (@nytimes) April 4, 2023
Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.