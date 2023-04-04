Trump’s arraignment was a solemn proceeding. Outside the courthouse, the sideshows reigned.

It was about five hours before former president Donald Trump was arraigned on the 15th floor of the courthouse, and police officers were unfurling metal barricades that would separate the pro- and anti-Trump protesters descending on the park across Centre Street, where Kevon was walking.

“It’s a normal day for me,” Kevon, 40, said brightly, as he strolled through a chaotic scene of people waving flags with messages such as “Trump or death,” singing songs about his indictment, and debating the true meaning of the phrase “witch hunt.”

NEW YORK — Martin Kevon of Long Island had a busy day Tuesday. The owner of an HVAC company, Kevon had a system to install downtown, just around the corner from the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse.

Supporters and opponents of Donald Trump gathered outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday. Spencer Platt/Getty

A brief appearance by Trump-supporting Representative George Santos of New York, who has been accused of lying about everything from his campaign’s bookkeeping to his history as a drag performer in Brazil, metastasized into a scrum easily 100 reporters and demonstrators deep. As anti-Trump protesters banged on cowbells and danced, someone walked around dressed as Trump in an orange prison jumpsuit.

“The legal system is working,” Kevon said, but suggested the extravaganza around him was probably going to benefit the outsize figure at its center. “This is what [Trump] wants.”

The arraignment of the 45th president on Tuesday on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records was a remarkable moment in American history. His grim face was visible only in snippets of video, when he reached a hand out to stop a swinging door from closing on him, or marched to his motorcade. Once he arrived in the courtroom, the TV cameras were barred from broadcasting his “not guilty” pleas to the world.

But outside on the street, a surreal scene played out in the city that made Trump who he is. Trump’s name is on skyscrapers and hotels that burnished the city’s glitzy image; he also plastered himself — as well as his marriages, divorces, and dalliances — all over the tabloids. It was here that he stoked racist outrage toward the five men of color wrongly convicted of killing the Central Park jogger, here that he fashioned himself a reality television star on “The Apprentice,” here that he ran an improbably successful presidential campaign.

And it is here — much to the delight of many residents of this deep blue metropolitan area — where he is having his first reckoning with the law.

“We’re praying . . . 34 charges, we hope they find him guilty, that he goes to jail,” said Hope Parker, a retired secretary and waitress who traveled to the courthouse from Westchester with her sister, Kate, to revel in the events of the day. “It makes you proud to be a New Yorker.”

On the other side of the barriers, one minute after Trump entered the complex at 1:24 p.m., another New Yorker, Susan Ellington, 49, denounced the anti-Trump protesters as “people that want to end America” and declared him to be the “only hope for America.”

Decked out in a pale pink Trump visor and a tank top depicting the former president as Superman, Ellington summarized the mood among his supporters: “I have to say,” she said, “Trump 2024!”

The pro-Trump demonstrators were flecked with characters who have long orbited around the former president. They included the Naked Cowboy, the barely dressed denizen of Times Square who reliably turns up to pose for photos when Trump is around, and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, a staunch Trump ally and conspiracy theorist.

In recent weeks, Trump’s calls for protests and huge displays of support have put officials on edge. Inside the courtroom, the judge told Trump and his team not to make social media posts that could encourage unrest. Security around the courthouse increased practically by the hour on Tuesday, and New York City officials warned people against violence — sometimes in pointed terms.

“People like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech . . . she stated she’s coming to town,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Monday. “While you’re in town, be on your best behavior.”

But Greene, the headliner for a 10:30 a.m. pro-Trump rally, was in the park for a short time before the city nearly swallowed her whole. As she rose to speak, the throng of media pressed in around her appeared to outnumber the protesters gathered to hear her message, and almost nobody was actually able to hear her. She departed shortly thereafter.

Among the Trump supporters unable to hear Greene were Mike and Shelly Cottuli, who had driven from Southwick, Mass., Tuesday morning to show their support. They were hoping to have a nice dinner in Times Square, at Morton’s maybe, in the evening.

“He’s given up quite a bit for us over the last seven years. I don’t think there’s an individual who’s had to endure more for us. So I think it’s our duty to stand up for him,” said Mike Cottuli, who had fallen out with his father over his support for Trump. The couple also traveled to Washington on Jan. 6, which Shelly described as “probably the best day of my life.”

Many in the crowd, whether for or against Trump, had decades-long memories of his climb through New York and American pop culture. Marni Halasa, a professional figure skater who previously ran for city council, was dressed in a skimpy policeman’s costume and a boa made out of fake money. She had once skated at one of Trump’s casinos, she said; now she was here to protest him, wielding an inflatable Trump doll.

”I actually feel sorry for him because he’s a New Yorker. And I know he loves New York. But the thing is, is that he’s been such a jerk that New Yorkers have really turned on him, and they don’t welcome him anymore,” Halasa said.

Back on the pro-Trump side of the barricade, Diane Lewis said the charges against Trump were terrifying.

“This isn’t about Trump, this is much bigger,” said Lewis, a resident of Long Island who was wearing a baseball cap that said “Trump was right” and a Trump T-shirt.

She looked up at the four helicopters she could see hovering overhead, and wondered aloud if Trump might be in any of them. He was, of course, inside the courthouse at that point.

Lewis said that she had liked Trump ever since he started talking about free trade when he was first floating a presidential run in the 1980s, and that she was “on board with him as soon as he came down that escalator.” She thought she would be angry about the former president getting arraigned, but as she stood in the park, with the Naked Cowboy posing for photos with Trump supporters nearby, she wasn’t.

“This is going to backfire and it’s just going to help him,” she said confidently. “If they take a mugshot of him, I’m sure he’s gonna release it and it will help him.”

As if to prove her point, the Trump campaign released a T-shirt with a fake mugshot that exaggerated his height: free, with a $47 donation.

