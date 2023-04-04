Enshrine Affordable Care Act protections into state law

The case, Braidwood Management v. Xavier Becerra, is one of many legal challenges that have been filed against the Affordable Care Act. It does not threaten to overturn the entire health care law, but it does seek to strike down one of its most popular provisions — no copay coverage of preventive care, regardless of what insurance plan one is on.

While the ruling is likely to be appealed and could be overturned, Massachusetts needn’t rely on the judiciary to protect its residents’ health. The state can protect free access to this care for many Bay Staters by codifying the federal protections in question into state law.

In the latest chapter in the legal war against Obamacare, a ruling Thursday by a Texas judge imperils the availability of certain HIV drugs, cancer screenings, and other preventive care without insurance copays that have been provided under the landmark law.

The case was brought by six individuals and two businesses that objected, for religious and personal reasons, to having to provide or purchase insurance coverage that includes free access to certain types of preventive care, including contraceptives and PrEP drugs. PrEP is a pill taken daily, often by sexually active gay men, that prevents the transmission of HIV. The legal challenge was based on both a religious freedom argument and procedural grounds related to how the federal government decides what services are considered preventive.

While the case could have affected all preventive services covered under the ACA, the ruling by US District Court Judge Reed O’Connor in the Northern District of Texas is narrower. It eliminates the no-copay mandate for PrEP, based on the religious freedom argument. It also, on procedural grounds, eliminates no-copay mandates for a group of preventive care services recommended by the US Preventive Services Task Force after 2010. This includes a range of services such as cancer screenings, including for lung and skin cancers, and medications, like the use of statins to prevent heart disease or certain risk-reducing drugs given to women at high risk for breast cancer. The ruling does not affect free access to vaccines or contraceptives.

Legally, O’Connor’s ruling is binding nationwide immediately. Practically, insurance companies cannot eliminate benefits midyear. And the US Department of Justice will almost certainly appeal and seek a stay of the ruling, which, if granted, would keep current laws in effect while litigation continues.

O’Connor is a George W. Bush appointee with a history of conservative rulings. The final say on the issue is expected to come either from the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals or, most likely, from the US Supreme Court sometime in 2024.

But Massachusetts does not have to be at the whim of the courts. About 15 states have passed legislation enshrining benefits identical to what is in the Affordable Care Act into state law. Massachusetts has not, although bills introduced by the Democratic chairs of the Health Care Financing Committee, Senator Cindy Friedman and Representative John Lawn, would do so.

“I think it’s really important that we do this now, we don’t wait until the Supreme Court rules on this,” Friedman said.

A Massachusetts law would ensure access to these services without copays continues for anyone who is on MassHealth or has commercial insurance regulated by the state. It would not apply to employees of companies, generally larger companies, that are self-insured and governed by federal law. As of 2019, about 60 percent of Massachusetts residents with private insurance were enrolled in self-insured plans. A Massachusetts mandate could indirectly help those individuals, since insurers often seek to design similar products for different companies, and self-insured companies may want to offer similar benefits as their competitors.

Lora Pellegrini, president of the Massachusetts Association of Health Plans, said member plans “strongly support coverage of preventive services that were implemented as part of the Affordable Care Act” and would support codifying the cost-sharing protections into state law.

Eliminating no-copay access has a human toll. Bennett Klein, senior director of litigation and HIV law for the Boston-based GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders, cited modeling done by A. David Paltiel, a researcher at Yale School of Public Health, estimating that the number of new HIV cases over the next year among gay men nationally will rise from about 12,000 to about 14,000 if the Braidwood decision is upheld. While there is no way to know how much insurers would charge in copays, since copays vary widely based on the insurance plan, the Kaiser Health Network reported last year that the cost of PrEP can be up to $60 a month for a generic drug and $2,000 a month for a brand name drug, plus associated lab tests and doctors’ visits.

Ashley Blackburn, director of private insurance and prescription drug reform for the Boston-based consumer advocacy group Health Care for All, said the decision could also create confusion if some employers offer insurance that covers preventive services without copays and others do not. “Even a modest amount of cost-sharing creates real barriers to care, especially for low-income people and communities of color,” Blackburn said.

As Blackburn said, there is no harm in having the protections codified in state law — even if, in the best-case scenario, the Affordable Care Act is fully upheld and those protections never need to be used.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.