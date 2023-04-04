Trump is dishonorable. His indictment is, too.

When it comes to the looming showdown between Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and former president Donald Trump, my reaction is akin to that of Henry Kissinger’s famous remark about the Iran-Iraq War: Both of them deserve to lose.

Trump has always been shameless and dishonorable, a vulgar braggart whose first and often only priority has always been his own selfish interests. His entry onto the national stage turned American politics into an embarrassing freak show. At every turn he has demonstrated that he is an unworthy, indecent scoundrel. His public career has been a long procession of insults, falsehoods, and shattered democratic norms, and he has frequently called for his foes and critics to be investigated by the government and indicted. It was Trump who in 2016 encouraged his supporters to chant “Lock her up” about his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, and who directly threatened that he would turn federal prosecutors on her if he were elected.

Moreover, Trump has a decades-long history of using litigation as a weapon, having filed at least 2,000 lawsuits, many of them intended to intimidate opponents, to fuel publicity, or to harass vendors or competitors. “Does anyone know more about litigation than Trump?” he smirked at one campaign rally. “I’m like a PhD in litigation.”

From someone with such a record, complaints that he has been indicted in bad faith ring more than a little hollow.

But.

Everything we know so far about the Manhattan DA’s indictment does stink of political opportunism and animus. Bragg is a hard-left progressive who campaigned for office on an all-but-explicit pledge to indict Trump if elected. He repeatedly boasted that he had sued Trump “more than 100 times” when he worked for the New York state attorney general’s office, pointing to his anti-Trump record as a reason for voters to elect him.

”I have investigated Trump and his children and held them accountable for their misconduct with the Trump Foundation,” Bragg said at a Democratic candidates’ forum. “I know how to follow the facts and hold people in power accountable.” So blatantly did he telegraph his intentions that the campaign of the other leading candidate in the race, former federal prosecutor Tali Farhadian Weinstein, accused Bragg of attacking Trump “for political advantage every chance he gets.”

It is certainly true that Trump doesn’t deserve to be exempted from prosecutorial scrutiny merely because he is a former president. But the prosecutor is obliged to show that any such action is compelling, solid, and widely recognized as fair-minded — all the more so when the former president is also an active candidate making yet another bid for the White House. Yet Bragg appears to be indicting Trump on singularly weak grounds. We will have more details once the indictment is unsealed, but Bragg’s office is reportedly focusing on how a payment to sex performer Stormy Daniels, allegedly to buy her silence about an old affair with Trump, was recorded on Trump’s company records. That is such a limp basis for a prosecution that the US Justice Department, the Federal Election Commission, and Bragg’s predecessor as Manhattan DA all previously declined to bring charges.

“While some legal experts have questioned the theory behind Bragg’s case, there is no basis for the accusation that it is politically motivated,” editorialized The New York Times when the indictment was handed down. Really? The political motivations in the case are glaring. The $130,000 payment to Daniels was made seven years ago, when Trump ran for president in 2016. Even accepting for the sake of argument that the payment was made to benefit his campaign, is it even remotely plausible that Bragg would be pursuing Trump now if he had lost that election to Clinton? Political motivations go to the very heart of this indictment, and reaction to it has divided on sharply partisan lines.

There has been a lot of pontificating about how nobody, not even a former president, should be above the law. That is unassailable as an abstract principle. But in real life, prosecutors exercise broad discretion in deciding which cases to pursue and which to let go.

For example: Clinton was not indicted in 2016 for paying a legal firm to hire an opposition-research firm to dig up (or manufacture) the dirt on Trump that eventually became the infamous Steele dossier. That payment was made to influence the outcome of the election, yet it was recorded deceptively as a legal fee. Which is more or less identical to the campaign finance violation Trump is accused of having committed. Unlike Trump, however, Clinton merely had to pay a fine to the Federal Election Commission to close the matter. Why is he being indicted when she wasn’t? To prove that no one is above the law? Or because Trump is detested by Democrats and Bragg is eager to make a splash in Democratic circles?

No, former presidents should not automatically be exempted from the legal consequences of their wrongful actions. But neither should they be targeted by prosecutors using untested legal theories to go after what amount to victimless offenses. “When you decide to make history by prosecuting a former president, especially when that former president is seeking that office again by running against an incumbent who is a member of your own party,” remarks Jacob Sullum in Reason magazine, “you had better have a solid case involving serious crimes.”

Whatever happens, we can be sure of this much: The door Bragg has pushed open is one Republicans will want to walk through too. “Democrats currently cheering the charges against Trump may feel differently,” warns former federal prosecutor Ankush Khardori, “if — or when — a Democrat, perhaps even President Biden, ends up on the receiving end of a similar effort by [other prosecutors] eager to make a name for themselves by prosecuting a former president of the United States.” You think America’s civil culture has grown toxic and polarized? You ain’t seen nothing yet.

Jeff Jacoby can be reached at jeff.jacoby@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeff_jacoby.