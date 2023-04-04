Medical trainees need long hours — and a more efficient workplace

As a retired physician educator and hospital executive with more than 30 programs housed within my former institution, I understand the stresses and strains inherent in graduate medical education (“Rethink the 80-hour workweek for medical trainees,” Editorial, March 26). However, distilling the issues for trainees down to a workweek that is too long misses the complexities of the issue.

It is hard to learn to be a good doctor from books, journals, or lectures. Experience is the key. When you see a disease evolving in a patient, it makes an impression that lasts and is reawakened the next time you see that combination of signs, symptoms, and findings. The more experience — that is, the more patients you care for — the better skilled you will be in diagnosing and treating future patients.