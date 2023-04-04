Medical trainees need long hours — and a more efficient workplace

As a retired physician educator and hospital executive with more than 30 programs housed within my former institution, I understand the stresses and strains inherent in graduate medical education (“Rethink the 80-hour workweek for medical trainees,” Editorial, March 26). However, distilling the issues for trainees down to a workweek that is too long misses the complexities of the issue.
It is hard to learn to be a good doctor from books, journals, or lectures. Experience is the key. When you see a disease evolving in a patient, it makes an impression that lasts and is reawakened the next time you see that combination of signs, symptoms, and findings. The more experience — that is, the more patients you care for — the better skilled you will be in diagnosing and treating future patients.
Advertisement
Participating in the care of many patients during training is important but has to be balanced against the realities of long hours resulting in fatigue and burnout. Unfortunately, frequently those long hours are due to tasks that don’t add to a trainee’s growth and development as a doctor. The current staffing shortage in hospitals aggravates this circumstance. Getting to the hospital at 5 a.m. to collect all the overnight patient lab results for morning rounds at 7 a.m. doesn’t make you a better doctor, just a tired one.
What is urgently needed is better work support systems for residents. A significant part of the solution is creating more efficient systems for residents to do their work and filling hospital staffing voids. Granted, this is a tall order, but these changes might be more important than Uber rides home.
Dr. Ferdinand J. Venditti
Newburyport
The writer is a professor emeritus at Albany Medical College in Albany, N.Y., and was executive vice president and hospital general director at Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Advertisement