Seemingly untouchable, Trump finds himself in justice system’s grip

There was a rush of adrenaline when the word “indicted” attached to him last week. Forget, for the moment, that, in the hierarchy of Trump’s evils, this case is akin to jaywalking. Or that the prosecution of this matter will be a heavy lift. It just felt good knowing that something has finally stuck to Teflon Don.

Donald Trump has spent a lifetime committing offenses and four years in the eye of the storm disregarding the Constitution, Congress, and any constraints that morality or the faintest shred of human decency would dictate. He had dalliances with dictators and wannabe dictators and treated the nation as his personal chew toy and anyone who dared cross his imaginary line with a level of disrespect and distrust that bordered on psychotic. He has been out of control, and seemingly untouchable, from first to last.

Advertisement

Larger questions about the state of our democracy swirl around the conversation. But for a man willing to sacrifice everything this nation has tried to achieve in almost 250 years merely to satiate his unquenchable, unfathomable ego, this indictment was a declaration that our democracy is still alive and kicking. Damaged but not destroyed by the rule of terror. A declaration of independence from evil.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

What tomorrow brings for Trump and for our country is far from certain. This was but one small step against this man. But one large step for humankind.

Robert S. Nussbaum

Great Barrington





Trump could flout the law for only so long

Like many Americans, I had serious doubts that former president Donald Trump would ever be prosecuted for his myriad crimes against our country and its Constitution. His historical penchant for flouting the law made it seem as if it just didn’t apply to him. That’s why the country needed a brave Manhattan district attorney to steer the case and the New York grand jury to be the first to indict a former president to prove that no one is above the law, including the rich and powerful.

Advertisement

The subsequent cries by Trump’s supporters that his adversaries are weaponizing the judicial system against him ring hollow. It is Trump who weaponized the justice system and other government agencies to target his political enemies while he was in office, and he’s made it clear that he would do so again if reelected.

In the interests of our country’s future, and to help deter others from acting like the former president, here’s hoping that the New York indictment is just the first of many. We Americans deserve better than to have autocratic leaders who care only about themselves and have little regard for our fellow citizens.

Carl Markey

North Chelmsford





A study in contrasts: Mel King and Donald Trump

The Saturday Opinion section was a striking study in contrasts. On the right was a photo of the late Mel King and letters lauding the leader and political hero whose dignity, courage, and moral vision have had a profound impact on Boston communities (“Voices from the many threads Mel King wove into Boston’s fabric”). King has been an inspiration as he worked on issues of housing, education, and equity.

Most of the rest of the two pages were devoted to an editorial, opinion pieces, and letters about former president Donald Trump, a self-serving, power-hungry politician whose lies, corruption, and violent rhetoric will debase our democracy for decades.

Advertisement

May we learn to recognize, honor, and vote for leaders like King and turn away from those whose idea of community is one man and his cronies and toadies.

Sarah Coletti

Acton