A time of reckoning for Donald Trump — and for America

This will test the notion of America as a nation where disagreements with judicial system decisions do not grow so vehement that violence results. Protests, of course, are legitimate, but this nation simply can’t afford another event like the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the US Capitol.

It’s not just Donald Trump who will be on trial in New York. So, too, will be the notion of America as a constitutional democracy where the rule of law prevails and where no person is either singled out for unusual prosecution or exempted from legal consequences other citizens would face for similar alleged behavior.

Advertisement

On that note, the arraignment of Trump on Tuesday was encouraging. It apparently went off without troubling incidents. That said, the area around the courthouse was essentially a fortified camp so such events weren’t likely on this occasion. And there have been a reported array of death threats against District Attorney Alvin Bragg and presiding Judge Juan Merchan. Trump has attacked both as biased against him.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

The unsealed indictment is sure to kindle a roaring debate about the rule of law in America.

The indictment showed that “the rule of law has died in this country,” Trump attorney Joe Tacopina told reporters shortly after the bare-bones document was unsealed. “Any other defendant wouldn’t be here today,” he said.

That will be a major point of contention.

This case appears to be based entirely on payments to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her from going public before the 2016 election about her alleged affair with Trump, as well as on two “catch-and-kill” payments by the National Enquirer, one to suppress another alleged affair, this one with former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal.

Key to that public debate will be whether this is an extraordinary prosecution.

Advertisement

No, Bragg said at his afternoon news conference, contending that the Manhattan district attorney’s office had brought “hundreds” of cases under that law. According to a compilation by Just Security, an online forum about security, law, rights, and democracy, New York DAs have brought scores of such cases in the past 15 years. One was as trifling as a teacher submitting a false vaccination certification and claiming an adverse reaction to the vaccine as a way to take an unwarranted day of sick leave.

If Trump is acquitted in this prosecution, he will surely claim vindication — and use that to his political advantage. But even if he is convicted, that wouldn’t be constitutionally disqualifying. A convicted felon, after all, can still run for president.

Nor, frankly, does it appear to be politically disqualifying in the Republican Party.

There was certainly a time when paying off a porn star to keep a sexual liaison quiet, whether from the public or one’s wife, would have rendered one a political pariah. But that alleged action doesn’t seem to matter with Republican voters, despite their previous professions of concern with moral character and family values.

In fairness, however, Bill Clinton’s affairs and allegedly predatory sexual behavior have not rendered him an outcast among Democrats.

As for the rest of American voters? Well, as we’ve now seen in three successive election cycles — the 2018 midterms, the 2020 presidential election, and to a considerable extent in the red wave-denying 2022 midterms — they have already rejected Trump for other reasons.

Advertisement

If Trump is convicted on these charges, that would be just one more reason they wouldn’t vote for him. Contrariwise, if he’s found not guilty in a trial that takes place before the 2024 election, it’s unlikely to redeem him in the eyes of most of non-Republican America.

But we as a nation have a long and acrimonious road ahead of us.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.