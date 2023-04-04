Why should Trump be shielded from TV cameras?

And what a marked contrast to the way criminal justice is routinely carried out in Massachusetts. After all, if Lindsay Clancy , accused of the murder of her three young children, could be arraigned from her hospital bed via videoconference, a proceeding that was livestreamed, why should Trump be shielded?

The year was 1894 and the justice was Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. And how unfortunate that New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan didn’t see his obligation to carry out Tuesday’s proceedings against former president Donald Trump “under the public eye” in the way we know it and understand it today.

Long before there was livestreaming or videoconferencing, long before television and computer screens could bring criminal proceedings into our homes and our lives, a justice of Massachusetts’ highest court wrote, “It is desirable that judicial proceedings should take place under the public eye.”

It certainly wasn’t that Merchan didn’t grasp the gravity of the situation.

“That this indictment involves a matter of monumental significance cannot possibly be disputed,” the judge wrote in his decision denying the petition from several broadcast outlets for video access to the proceedings. “Never in the history of the United States has a sitting or past President been indicted on criminal charges. Mr. Trump’s arraignment has generated unparalleled public interest and media attention. The populace rightly hungers for the most accurate and current information available. To suggest otherwise would be disingenuous.”

Despite that, the judge permitted only still cameras (five of them) in the courtroom and then only for “several minutes” prior to the actual start of the hearing. Reporters would have to do the rest.

Now it’s not that the nation was deprived of the image of Trump in the dock or that moment when he said “not guilty.” We’ll get over it. But the public was indeed robbed of the opportunity to hear from the lips of the prosecutor the numerous charges leveled against the former president. That is the real loss.

Trump’s lawyers insisted that cameras would create a “circus-like atmosphere, … raise security concerns,” and “inevitably result in prejudice.” And yet somehow Massachusetts has managed to mete out justice for more than three decades with cameras accommodated as a routine part of the proceedings — yes, under strict rules spelled out by the Supreme Judicial Court, but rules that effectively shift the burden in favor of openness. (Full disclosure, I serve as cochair of the SJC’s Judiciary-Media Committee, which participated in the most recent redrafting of the rule.)

No, we’ve never had a former president tried in state court, but cameras certainly didn’t “prejudice” the murder trials of Patriots player Aaron Hernandez, who was found not guilty in his second trial after a widely viewed guilty verdict in his first trial — a verdict actually carried live by just about every TV station in greater Boston.

In Minnesota, which like New York does not have a history of routinely allowing cameras in its courtrooms, the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged in the murder of George Floyd, provided a chance to break with standard procedure. Chauvin’s trial was the first in that state to be broadcast live and in full.

Judge Peter Cahill ruled that in the midst of the then-raging pandemic, the “only way to vindicate the defendants’ constitutional right to a public trial and the media’s and public’s constitutional rights of access to criminal trials is to allow audio and video coverage of the trial.”

Last month the Minnesota Supreme Court issued a ruling that will allow the state to join more than 35 others that routinely allow cameras in court.

New York, however, remains an outlier, where camera coverage in the courtroom is more myth than reality, where the burden is on the news media to petition to be allowed to photograph the proceedings.

And while New York’s rules pay lip service to the idea that “In order to maintain the broadest scope of public access to the courts, to preserve public confidence in the judiciary and to foster public understanding” courts should facilitate audio-visual coverage “to the fullest extent,” that wasn’t the case Tuesday in Manhattan.

But this is just the beginning of the People of New York v. Donald Trump. Merchan gets another chance to deliver the kind of transparency and justice those rules demand when Trump goes on trial. There is no earthly reason to deny the people of this nation a chance to view that proceeding and see with their own eyes that indeed no one is above the law.

Rachelle G. Cohen is a Globe opinion writer. She can be reached at rachelle.cohen@globe.com.