After one disheartening turn through starting rotation, it’s clear the Red Sox’ arms need reinforcements

From a statistical standpoint, Nick Pivetta had the best start of the season on Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He allowed one earned run on three hits over five innings with three walks and six strikeouts.

Does there have to be another?

The first time through the rotation has come to an end for the Red Sox.

But he did not actually pitch well in a 4-1 loss.

“It was OK,” said manager Alex Cora, summing it up well.

Canaan Smith-Njigba struck out swinging at a curveball with two outs in the second inning but reached on a passed ball by Reese McGuire.

Ideally a pitcher would pick his catcher up in that situation. But Pivetta left a fastball over the plate that 23-year-old rookie Ji Hwan Bae drove the other way over the wall in left for his first major league home run.

Bae had only 20 home runs over 1,610 previous at-bats with the Pirates, in the minors, in the Arizona Fall League, and with a team in the Australian winter league. A slugger he is not.

“You don’t expect that,” Cora said.

Pivetta didn’t fault McGuire for the passed ball.

“You still have to go out and compete and make pitches,” he said. “It was 1-1 count and it was a fastball away. Good swing on a good pitch.”

In the third inning, Pivetta threw a first-pitch curveball to Bryan Reynolds that he crushed into the Red Sox bullpen. It was Reynolds’ third home in two nights at Fenway.

“He was looking for it,” Cora said.

Reynolds eased up on the Sox with a two-out double in the fifth inning. Pivetta then walked Andrew McCutchen on five pitches before leaving a fastball over the middle of the plate to Carlos Santana.

Santana hit the ball hard but it stayed down and was caught on the warning track in right field. The Sox caught a break there.

Sox starters have worked only 20⅓ innings over five games and allowed 23 earned runs on 29 hits, 12 of them home runs and another four going for doubles.

Corey Kluber, who was clubbed on Opening Day by the Orioles, starts the series finale on Wednesday afternoon. Then Chris Sale starts in Detroit on Thursday afternoon.

The Sox need a lot better from their starters the second time around.

“Everybody knows it,” Cora said. “There’s no secret, right? We have to pitch better.”

Pivetta doesn’t seem concerned.

“I think we’re always committed,” he said. “The first time, just kind of getting our feet under us, figuring out the season. I think guys will move forward continuing with our game plan and continuing to compete as a rotation and continuing to go deep in baseball games.”

Either way, the rotation will be changing soon. Garrett Whitlock has his second rehab start scheduled for Thursday with Double A Portland. He could return as soon as Tuesday against Tampa Bay.

Brayan Bello also is getting closer, perhaps five days behind Whitlock.

That duo is undeniably talented. But Bello was 2-7 with a 4.82 earned run average over 11 starts as a rookie last season and Whitlock is coming off hip surgery after making only nine starts last season.

The righthander’s last full season as a starter was in 2018 when he was a Yankees prospect.

James Paxton also is building up innings and should be back at some point. The lefthander is a wild card considering he has made only six starts since 2019 because of injuries.

His last appearance in the majors was on April 6, 2021.

Qualifiers aside, the Sox need them soon and they need to be sharp. It’s not their 2-3 record that’s a problem. It’s that the starters will wear out the bullpen if this keeps up and the lineup will start to feel like it needs to score six or seven runs a night to have a chance.

This was the concern coming into the season, that the Sox had a rotation with too many question marks. Five games in, concern has become reality.

