For the second year in a row, no Boston Marathon applicants were turned away. See the qualifying times.

The rest of the field will be rounded out by hundreds who have finished at least 10 straight Boston Marathons and, of course, participants who represent sponsors or charities.

According to the Boston Athletic Association, 23,267 applicants registered for the marathon during the September window, an increase of 300 from 2022.

The 127th Boston Marathon will be held April 17 with a field of 30,000 participants — the largest since 2019. And for the second year in a row, no participants have been turned away .

In 2012 and from 2014-21, the BAA had to turn away thousands of marathoners who’d completed a 26.2-mile race within the qualifying time to keep the field size manageable.

“[Usually] we have to send notices saying, ‘The cutoff was whatever number of minutes, whatever number of seconds, thank you for registering with us, however …,’ " lamented BAA chief operating officer Jack Fleming.

In 2021, with the marathon’s field reduced to 20,000 because of the pandemic, a record 9,215 qualifying runners were turned away. Only those who’d beaten their demographic’s qualifying time by at least 7 minutes and 47 seconds were allowed to run.

But in 2022 and now, for the 2023 race, all who hit their age-group qualifying time and registered in September are able to participate.

This year’s race marks ten years since the Boston Marathon bombing on April 15, 2013.

The qualifying time requirements used for the 2023 marathon can be found below, broken down by age group.

2023 Boston Marathon qualifying times Age group Men Women 18-34 3:00:00 3:30:00 35-39 3:05:00 3:35:00 40-44 3:10:00 3:40:00 45-49 3:20:00 3:50:00 50-54 3:25:00 3:55:00 55-59 3:35:00 4:05:00 60-64 3:50:00 4:20:00 65-69 4:05:00 4:35:00 70-74 4:20:00 4:50:00 75-79 4:35:00 5:05:00 80 and over 4:50:00 5:20:00 SOURCE : BAA

Here’s a look at the qualifying cutoff times for the Boston Marathon since 2012.

Boston Marathon qualifying cutoff times Cutoff time is to the time runners had to be better than the qualifying standard for their age group in order to gain entry to the Boston Marathon. YEAR FIELD SIZE CUT-OFF TIME QUALIFIERS NOT ACCEPTED 2012 27,000 1:14 3,228 2013 27,000 N/A N/A 2014 36,000 1:38 2,976 2015 30,000 1:02 1,947 2016 30,000 2:28 4,562 2017 30,000 2:09 2,957 2018 30,000 3:23 5,062 2019 30,000 4:52 7,248 2020 31,500 1:39 3,161 2021 20,000 7:47 9,215 2022 30,000 N/A N/A SOURCE : Boston Athletic Association

Alex Speier contributed reporting to this story.