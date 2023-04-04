Boston Pride’s Loren Gabel and Corinne Schroeder win Premier Hockey Federation awards

“These two athletes are consistent and methodical in their preparation,” said Pride president Colleen Coyne. “All season long they put in the time and the work, and they were constantly trying to get better. It’s not surprising that they both had record-setting seasons.”

Forward Loren Gabel was selected Newcomer of the Year and goaltender Corinne Schroeder Rookie of the Year.

A pair of Boston Pride players were recognized Tuesday by the Premier Hockey Federation in the first award announcements of the 2022-23 season.

Gabel, a 25-year old from Ontario, led the PHF in points (40) with 20 goals and 20 assists, becoming the league’s first offensive triple crown since 2015-16.

“It is an honor to be the recipient of the PHF Newcomer of the Year Award,” said Gabel, who won the Patty Kazmaier Award in 2019 while at at Clarkson. “I want to thank my teammates, coaching staff, support staff, and the organization as a whole. My first year in the PHF was an amazing experience and it was awesome to be part of such a great organization.”

Schroeder dominated all season, posting a league-best 1.67 goals-against average with 19 wins and seven shutouts. The 23-year-old was a four-year player at Boston University before transferring to Quinnipiac for her final year of college eligibility. She signed with the Pride in August.

“Reflecting on this past season, I think it was one of my best ever, especially in terms of consistency,” said Schroeder. “I believe the degree to which I was challenged each and every game played a huge part in my growth and development throughout this season.”

Gabel and Schroeder may add more hardware as award winners continue to be unveiled. Schroeder is a finalist for Goaltender of the Year and both are finalists, along with Kennedy Marchment of the Connecticut Whale, for Outstanding Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player.