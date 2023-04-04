Bruins star David Pastrnak has 56 goals with five games left in the regular season. Will he reach 60?

Alex Ovechkin, who this season became the NHL’s greatest goal scorer not named Wayne Gretzky, hammered home a career-best 65 in his third season with the Capitals. The Great Ovie, now 37 years old, hasn’t made it higher than 56 ever since.

Bernie “Boom Boom” Geoffrion, his name synonymous with the slap shot, never flirted with 60, potting a career-high 50 in 1960-61.

Bobby Hull, who scored 913 career goals, only once cracked the 60-goal plateau, and the Golden Jet struck that gold in the WHA.

Meanwhile, Bruins right winger David Pastrnak boosted his goal total to 56 with a hat trick Saturday in Pittsburgh. Pastrnak, 26, still has enough runway (five games) on the regular-season schedule to score 60, something done in Boston before only by Phil Esposito — and a feat accomplished by a select group of only 22 NHLers in the century-plus of league history.

In a season of continuing oversized Bruins accomplishments — including a shot to eclipse the league record (62) for wins — attention around Pastrnak’s chance of ringing up 60 has been somewhat muted, if not entirely ignored.

It took him until March 26 (Game 73) to reach 50 for the first time, and it was that checkmark, along with reaching 100 points (double check) and his protracted contract talks (triple check), that have captured the bulk of the No. 88 headlines this season.

All well and good. All important, impressive, and well-deserved. Pastrnak is a goal-scoring force the likes of whom we never have seen on Causeway Street, with all due acknowledgment to Esposito, who, as memory serves, scored 716 of his 717 career goals while parked within a pork chop’s distance of the goal line.

But, hello, with less than two weeks to go on the schedule, Pastrnak could become only the 23rd guy in league history, and only the fifth in the last 30 years, to drive home 60.

Just up the street, Fenway’s light towers would be programmed to pull a full LED nutty if someone in red stirrups knocked 60 out of the park. Yet on Causeway, much of the Black and Gold fan base already has turned eyes to the playoffs, the Stanley Cup title that could be, rather than focusing on the bookkeeping, and possible record-breaking of the final five games.

Keep in mind, Gordie Howe never scored 60. Mr. Hockey topped out at 49, albeit while not playing in more than a 70-game season in his peak NHL years. Closer to home, Johnny Bucyk, who tallied 556 times in his Hall-of-Fame run, peaked at 51 in 1970-71.

That was the same season, by the way, when Esposito became the first NHLer ever to reach the 60-goal mark. For extra sticks ‘n’ giggles, Espo piled on 16 more, thus becoming the first ever to reach 70. To this day, only Gretzky, Brett Hull, and Mario Lemieux have surpassed Esposito’s 76.

And many of us, so intoxicated by the incredible numbers we watched get piled up game after game on the snowy images of UHF Channel 38, thought it never would end. We took all the early-’70s pixie dust for granted.

Sound familiar?

If Pastrnak can average, say, 40 goals a season over the term of his new $90 million pact, he’ll have around 620 career goals when the deal ends in the spring of 2031 (please forward all game reports of the day to the beachside cabana of your faithful puck chronicler).

In the current NHL record book, 620 goals would slot Pastrnak toward the bottom of the top 20, alongside Joe Sakic and Jarome Iginla (625 each) and Bobby Hull (610). Forty a year is a hefty number to carry over the long haul, but Pastrnak will turn 35 as that 2030-31 season winds down. Age is on his side.

Sakic and Iginla played their last games at age 39. Bobby Hull bolted the Blackhawks at age 33 for WHA Winnipeg and kept shooting till age 41.

All scorers are different, in size, shape, and approach. Gretzky (894 total) finished mostly off the rush, often with short-range pinpoint shots, forehand and backhand. Guy Lafleur, “Le Demon Blond,” drilled home feathery slappers off the wing. Mike Bossy (five 60-goal seasons) struck with a lightning sleight-of-hand release, the puck seemingly off his stick blade before the pass arrived in his work space.

Frankly, of the 22 NHLers to crack 60, identifying Pastrnak’s prototype or closest comparison is difficult.

“Interesting question,” mused Bruins president Cam Neely on Tuesday, asked how he’d compare Pastrnak’s technique with the 22 names among the 60-and-over group. “I would say he has a little of a few players.”

Pastrnak’s bread and butter is the one-timer on the power play, which he prefers to shoot from his off wing, hammering from somewhere around the dot in the left faceoff circle. Goalies know it’s coming. Too often, prior knowledge isn’t enough to stop it. Neely compares him on the one-T to Brett Hull, Ovechkin and Steven Stamkos.

For hands and release, said Neely, he has Pastrnak in a group that includes Alexander Mogilny, Temmu Selanne, Jari Kurri, and Bossy.

“That is one keck of a list!” added Neely.

And the beat goes on. Five games to go, and Pastrnak needs four goals to get him there. In 11 games against the five remaining opponents (Toronto, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Washington, and Montreal), Pastrnak has scored eight of his 56 goals. That same 8-in-11 rate over the last five games would leave him a fraction of a puck short of 60.

He is working in rarified air now. Consider: Four of the NHL’s top 10 all-time goal scorers never pinned up 60 in a season. That group includes No. 3. Howe (801); 6. Marcel Dionne (731); 8. Mike Gartner (708); and 9. Mark Messier (694). Dionne came close, with 59 one season, while none of the other three made it above 50.

The final game, a week from Thursday, is in Montreal, where the only Canadiens Habs ever to connect for 60 were Steve Shutt and Lafleur.

The ghosts of the old Forum will be at max ghoul level if Pastrnak comes to the Bell Centre with a chance to score his 60th and the Bruins poised to top Les Glorieux’s all-time mark of 132 points in a season. It’s the footnotes to a season that sometimes make for the best story.

