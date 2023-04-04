The same problems keep haunting the Red Sox in another loss to red-hot Bryan Reynolds and the Pirates

Those elements, coupled with the first night this season in which the Sox offense was subdued, coalesced into a 4-1 home loss to the Pirates. The defeat clinched the Sox’ first series defeat of the year.

On Tuesday night against the Pirates, the team continued some disconcerting early patterns. Red Sox pitchers once again proved vulnerable to the longball, once again proved incapable of shutting down an opponent’s running game, and once again struggled to close out innings.

It is too early in the season for cracks to split across the picture of the 2023 Red Sox, but it is not too soon to see the potential makings of fault lines.

Though the Pirates took command of the game early, it was the Red Sox who took the contest’s initial advantage by jumping on the board in the bottom of the first.

Alex Verdugo led off the game by ripping a single to right off Roansy Contreras and advanced to third when Justin Turner perfectly executed a hit-and-run with a single through the right side. Masataka Yoshida drove in Verdugo with an infield chopper for a 1-0 lead.

Yet instead of running with the lead, the Red Sox tripped over their own feet. While starter Nick Pivetta blistered through what could have been a 1-2-3 inning punctuated by a strikeout of Canaan Smith-Njigba on a curveball, catcher Reese McGuire failed to secure the pitch, allowing Smith-Njigba to reach on a passed ball.

With the inning extended, Ji Hwan Bae immediately made the Red Sox pay for the miscue. The lefthander jumped on a 95 mile-per-hour fastball for an opposite-field homer over the Monster. The two-run roundtripper – the first of Bae’s career – put the Pirates ahead, 2-1.

Pittsburgh soon added to its advantage. Red Sox wrecker Bryan Reynolds hammered a hanging curveball and drove it into the Red Sox bullpen in right-center for a solo homer, Reynolds’ third in two games this series. The contest marked the fourth straight game dating to last year in which Reynolds went deep against the Red Sox, tying Andrés Galarraga for the longest homer streak ever against the Sox in interleague play.

Pivetta otherwise proved excellent over five innings in which he allowed just three hits with three walks while striking out six. But the Sox offense, which had produced 33 runs in the season’s first four games, was stifled by Contreras.

Once Contreras navigated the first inning, he encountered little difficulty over the remainder of his outing. The live-armed righthander with a darting slider permitted just three hits (one after the first inning) over 5 ⅔ innings in which he was charged with one run.

A two-out walk in the sixth inning followed by an Oneil Cruz throwing error on a Yoshida grounder finally gave the Sox a legitimate threat and ended Contreras’s night. But with runners on the corners and two outs, reliever Dauri Moreta came in and spun six straight sliders to Adam Duvall, the last of which produced a check-swing for a strikeout.

After the Sox failed to capitalize on their opportunity, the Pirates soon conjured an insurance run against reliever Josh Winckowski. Tyler Heineman reached on a single and, with two outs, swiped second – the 12th straight successful steal against the Sox to open the year. With a runner in scoring position, Reynolds continued to run circles around the Sox, lining a single up the middle to plate Heineman and give Pittsburgh a 4-1 cushion.

The Pirates never looked back. The Red Sox, meanwhile, continued to show the same vulnerabilities that have been evident throughout the early season, permitting two homers, two steals, and three two-out runs.

Through five games, the Sox have now allowed 12 homers, third most in team history through the first quintet of games; 12 steals in as many attempts, most in team history through five contests and the most by any MLB team since 1987; 17 runs with two outs, second most in the big leagues this year.

The Red Sox will now try to salvage the series finale in a Wednesday matinee against the Pirates, trying to conclude their first homestand of the season with a water-treading 3-3 mark.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.