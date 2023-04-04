Celtics come up just short of an improbable win in Philadelphia after nearly perfect Joel Embiid scores 52

And there were moments when the 76ers once again appeared ready to crumble. But Joel Embiid simply would not let them. He poured in 52 points to help the 76ers escape with a 103-101 win when Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s last-second jump-shot skidded off the rim.

There was a sense that if Philadelphia, which was 0-3 against Boston this season, could not win this one, it would never find a way.

PHILADELPHIA — The 76ers entered Tuesday night’s game at home, at full strength, with an MVP favorite on a mission, against a Celtics team missing two starters.

Derrick White had 26 points and 7 rebounds to lead the Celtics, who were without forward Jaylen Brown (back), and center Robert Williams (knee). Despite those absences, and despite Embiid’s near-perfect night, the game went down to the final play, and that should do little to encourage the 76ers if these teams meet in a conference semifinal.

With the loss, the Celtics dropped three games behind the first-place Bucks with three games remaining. One more Milwaukee win or Celtics loss would clinch the top seed in the East for the Bucks.

The 76ers led by 6 points when Embiid checked out after one quarter, and that lead vanished when he came back in midway through the second. They led by 5 points when he sat down to start the fourth, and trailed by 2 when he returned a few minutes later. The weight on his shoulders was simply massive, but time and again it appeared he would be able to handle it.

With the Celtics leading, 88-84, Embiid drained a 16-footer with 4:19 left before converting a 3-point play on his team’s next possession, putting the 76ers back in front, 89-88.

With the score tied at 89, Embiid found P.J. Tucker for 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to stretch the lead to 95-89 with2:04 left. Then, with Philadelphia leading by 4, Embiid roared down the lane for a dunk that made it 98-92.

Two Embiid free throws with 9.8 seconds left gave the 76ers a seemingly insurmountable 103-96 lead. But Marcus Smart scored inside as he was fouled with 5.8 seconds left. He missed the ensuing free throw but gathered the rebound before Derrick White hit a 3-pointer as he was fouled, making it 103-101 with two seconds left. The 76ers challenged the foul call and won, however, as it was ruled that White kicked his leg out.

After a timeout, Embiid was called for an offensive foul, giving Boston one last, improbable chance. But Tatum’s baseline fadeaway was long.

Embiid shot 20 for 25 from the field and grabbed 13 rebounds to go with 6 assists.

Observations from the game:

⋅ The Celtics were scrappy on the offensive glass despite the absence of Williams. They did a good job of keeping missed 3-pointers alive with tap-outs. At the start of the fourth quarter, Blake Griffin checked in and grabbed a pair of offensive rebounds that led to White baskets, sparking an 8-0 run for a 77-74 lead, Boston’s largest.

⋅ The Celtics had a sleepy start, going 1 for 9 from the field and 0 for 5 from the 3-point line, with a turnover. But the 76ers missed some excellent chances to really capitalize at the other end, as Boston clawed back and took a 19-18 lead on a Malcolm Brogdon 3-pointer. With Brown out, Brogdon willingly stepped in as Boston’s No. 2 scorer. He continues to find space in the paint by overpowering smaller defenders and had little trouble doing that against Philadelphia in the first half.

⋅ In the first quarter, Embiid was 6 for 7 from the field and tallied 18 points and 7 rebounds, helping the 76ers to a 28-22 lead. But the problem for Philadelphia is that he cannot play forever. He was on the bench to start the second quarter and the Celtics instantly unspooled a 7-0 run. The 76ers’ offense is just far too clunky without him. Sure, his minutes will ramp up during the postseason, but fatigue and foul trouble will inevitably become a factor. Embiid picked up where he left off after checking back in midway through the second quarter, however. He went to halftime with 24 points and 10 rebounds, and the 76ers had a 53-46 lead.

⋅ Tatum was once an MVP front-runner but has fallen, at the very least, to a clear fourth behind Embiid, the Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic and the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo. The gap between Tatum and Embiid was obvious Tuesday. While Embiid was busy dominating, Tatum went 1 for 5 from the 3-point line with a pair of turnovers. Tatum faced some double-teams, but he should have been able to exploit switches against Tyrese Maxey and James Harden.

⋅ It’s time to talk about White as an All-Defensive Team candidate. In addition to his pesky on-ball defense, he has been a force in transition this year. The latest example came during the second quarter Tuesday, when he blitzed back upcourt to disrupt what appeared to be an easy Paul Reed dunk after a turnover. It led to a Brogdon layup at the other end. Then midway through the third quarter, White took away a layup from Tobias Harris by swooping in from behind to swat it.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.