EMass softball: Committed to BU, North Attleborough ace Kelly Colleran headlines Players to Watch

Jordan Bennett, King Philip — After posting a 13-3 record with an eye-popping 1.39 ERA last spring, the junior ace will command the circle once again for the Warriors.

Morgan Barmash, Woburn — Committed to Curry College, she crushed seven home runs with 41 RBIs and a .567 average as a junior along with recording 161 strikeouts.

Abby Bettancourt, Peabody — A two-time Northeastern Conference MVP, the junior struck out 173 batters with a 1.21 ERA in addition to hitting .580 with 32 RBIs a year ago.

Naomi Boldebuck, Billerica — In addition to hurling a pair of no-hitters last season, the senior hit .439 with 23 RBIs and 21 runs to lead the Indians to a spot in the Division 2 championship.

Kelly Colleran, North Attleborough —The Boston University commit earned Hockomock League MVP honors by striking out 211 hitters in 90 innings to go along with a 0.70 ERA. At the plate, she boasted a .536 average with 7 home runs and 35 RBIs last season.

Kaysie Demoura, Taunton — A force at catcher, the Southern New Hampshire commit slugged eight home runs, including two in the Division 1 semifinals, to pair with a .511 batting average a year ago.

Cece Imbimbo, Burlington — A Merrimack College commit, the senior struck out a whopping 231 hitters last season, garnering Middlesex League MVP honors and leading the Red Devils to a league championship.

Cassidy Machado, Middleborough — A senior committed to Nichols, the reigning South Shore League Player of the Year helped take the Sachems to the Division 3 final, striking out 173 batters.

Frankie Pizzarella, Millis — The reigning Tri-Valley League MVP proved to be an one-person wrecking crew at the plate in her junior season, hitting .625 with eight home runs and 62 RBIs.

Sam Ryan, Tewksbury — The senior has earned a leadership role: the Saint Anselm commit posted a 2.85 ERA and 150 strikeouts, in addition to slugging 19 extra base hits.

Brooke Tardugno, Methuen — A senior shortstop committed to Saint Anselm, the Merrimack Valley All-Conference member posted a .511 on base percentage and a .343 average last season.

Alanis Toledano, Boston Latin –– After hurling a 16-strikeout no-hitter in the Boston City League championship last season, the senior finished with a pair of no-hitters and perfect games in addition to hitting .571.

