League source expects Celtics to sign former Raptors wing Justin Champagnie to fill out roster

With the G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce, he averaged 18.2 points and 8 rebounds this season. Champagnie will likely sign a multi-year deal with Boston that includes just a partial guarantee for next season, essentially giving the team an opportunity to get a closer look at a young prospect during training camp and the preseason.

Champagnie, 21, signed with the Raptors as an undrafted free agent last season. He played 36 games with Toronto last year and three this season. He was waived in December, just before his contract would have become guaranteed for the remainder of the season.

PHILADELPHIA — The Celtics are expected to fill their final roster spot by signing wing Justin Champagnie later this week, according to a league source.

The Celtics have had an open roster spot since trading forward Noah Vonleh to the Spurs on Jan. 5. Since Champagnie was waived by the Raptors prior to March 1, he would be eligible to join Boston’s playoff roster.

Brown, Williams sit out in Philly

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown missed Tuesday’s game against the 76ers due to lower back pain. Coach Joe Mazzulla said Brown should be cleared to play Wednesday at TD Garden against the Raptors.

Center Robert Williams also missed the Philadelphia game due to knee injury management. Williams and fellow big man Al Horford have yet to play in games on back-to-back nights this season, so Williams will likely return against Toronto while Horford sits.

Rivers well aware of possibilities

The Celtics and 76ers entered Tuesday night nearly locked into the second and third seeds in the Eastern Conference playoff bracket, respectively, potentially putting them on track to meet in the conference semifinals.

76ers coach Doc Rivers said both teams would be aware of that possibility as they decided how to approach Tuesday’s game.

“You hold some things back,” Rivers said. “There’s a couple sets we’ve run inconsistently of late but like, that you’ll hold. But at the end of the day you are what you are, you do what you do. And this is the most over-scouted league. So if someone shows something or runs a play two or three times in a game and you see it, you put it in your bank.

“So it’s not a lot of secrets. And even if there are, after Game 1 there’s no more secrets.”

‘Don’t ever lose to Philly again’

Rivers said early in his career as Boston’s coach he didn’t quite grasp the significance of the franchise’s rivalry against the 76ers. But Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn helped him understand.

Rivers used to drive Heinsohn to his car after the Celtics plane landed at the Hanscom Field airport. And after one loss to the 76ers during Rivers’s first or second season, Heinsohn, the team’s longtime color commentator, grabbed his arm as they sat in Rivers’s car.

“And he says, ‘Don’t ever lose to Philly again,’ ” Rivers said, smiling. “And he’d never said anything like that. So for me, I was new to it. It wasn’t a rivalry for me at the time. So I kind of got the message, that these two cities like beating each other.”

