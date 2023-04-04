Padres’ Manny Machado ejected after being called out on violation

Machado was adjusting his batting gloves and appeared to be calling time as the clock wound down to 8 seconds, by which time a batter must be facing the pitcher under new rules adopted for this season to speed the pace of play. Kulpa didn’t grant time, apparently because the clock had already hit 8 seconds, and called him out. Machado stood at the plate arguing with Kulpa as manager Bob Melvin came out. Machado said something to Kulpa and was ejected.

San Diego Padres slugger Manny Machado was ejected by plate umpire Ron Kulpa after being called out on strikes on a pitch clock violation to end the first inning of Tuesday’s game against Arizona.

Machado, who was the designated hitter, was eventually escorted toward the dugout by another umpire.

It was the 10th ejection of Machado's career.

Machado committed the first pitch clock violation during spring training and shrugged it off after getting two hits that day.

Fried put on IL by Braves after hurting hamstring in opener

Ace Max Fried was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Atlanta Braves because of a strained left hamstring.

Fried was hurt while covering first base in the fourth inning of the Braves’ 7-2 opening day win at Washington on Thursday. The IL stint was made retroactive to Saturday.

Atlanta recalled righthander Bryce Elder from Triple A Gwinnett before Thursday night’s game at St. Louis.

Fried made his third straight opening day start. He was 14-7 with a 2.48 ERA last year, finishing second in NL Cy Young Award voting.

MLB average salary up 11 percent a year after lockout

A year removed from a labor lockout that postponed opening day, major league players are enjoying their biggest salary spike in more than two decades.

The average Major League Baseball salary was up 11.1 percent to a record $4.9 million to start this season, the largest jump for the sport since 2001, according to a study by The Associated Press.

The surge follows a spending spree in the first offseason since players and owners agreed to a five-year collective bargaining agreement last March.

“It’s a step in the right direction,” said Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien, part of the union’s eight-member executive subcommittee who helped negotiate the CBA.

The New York Mets led the way with a $355 million payroll, $70 million more than the previous high for a season’s start. Seven teams topped $200 million.

Oakland was last at $58 million — less than the combined salaries of Mets pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, who tied for the major league high of $43.3 million.

This year’s percentage rise was the largest since a 13.9% jump in 2001.

“It’s about damn time, honestly,” said Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Zach Eflin, who signed a $40 million, three-year deal in December. “It’s been pretty much a joke the past five, 10 years about the way the players have been paid the minimum salaries.”