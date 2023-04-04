Raiders sign former Patriots backup quarterback Brian Hoyer

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders have their potential backup to Jimmy Garoppolo, returning to a familiar place to sign quarterback Brian Hoyer on Tuesday.

Hoyer is the latest player with Patriots ties to sign with the Raiders, joining the team coached by former New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Former Patriots executive Dave Ziegler is the Raiders’ general manager.

Garoppolo is another one of those players who has played for the Patriots, as is recently signed wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and several others on the roster.