Game 5: Pirates at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Pirates connected for three home runs off starter Kutter Crawford after managing just two in their first three games of the season. Crawford was knocked around for seven runs on eight hits in just four innings. Through the first four games, Sox starters have allowed 22 runs in 15 ⅓ innings.

Not that the offense fell silent — they still belted 10 hits — but after scoring five runs in the first inning, the Sox stranded 12 runners on the night to drop the series opener.

They hope Nick Pivetta can reverse that trend when he makes his 2023 debut Tuesday night.

Here is a preview.

Lineups

PIRATES (2-2): TBA

Pitching: RHP Roansy Contreras (5-5, 3.79 ERA in 2022)

RED SOX (2-2): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (10-12, 4.56 ERA in 2022)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Pirates vs. Pivetta: Rodolfo Castro 0-2, Ji Man Choi 2-7, Oneil Cruz 0-3, Jason Delay 0-2, Austin Hedges 3-12, Andrew McCutchen 2-9, Bryan Reynolds 0-3, Carlos Santana 2-3

Red Sox vs. Contreras: Christian Arroyo 1-3, Rafael Devers 0-2, Adam Duvall 0-2, Kiké Hernández 1-3, Reese McGuire 1-3, Raimel Tapia 0-3, Alex Verdugo 2-2

Stat of the day: The Sox scored five runs in the first inning Monday night, including three home runs. It was the first time they had three homers in the same inning since July 19, 2019, when they belted three in the first inning at Toronto.

Notes: Pivetta made 33 starts last season and led the Red Sox staff in innings pitched (179 ⅔). … The bullpen combined for 5 scoreless innings with one hit, one walk, and four strikeouts. Sox relievers did not allow a hit or walk to their final nine batters faced. … The Sox have scored at least six runs in each of their first four games in a season for the fifth time in club history, and first since 2016. The other seasons were 1950, 1985, and 1995. … They have had at least 10 hits in each of their first four games for the seventh time, having also turned the trick in 1902, 1950, 1977, 1985, 1999, and 2016. ... Adam Duvall is the third player in club history to record at least 9 RBI over the Sox’ first four games, joining Ted Williams (9 in 1942), and Bobby Doerr (10 in 1941). … Bryan Reynolds had a pair of home runs for the Pirates for his fourth multi-home run game. He has homered in each of his last three games against the Sox (8-for-13, five home runs, eight RBI), including two in each of his last two games.

