For reigning champs at Division 1 Taunton and Division 4 Amesbury, new coaches take the reins

Carrie Consalvi guided Taunton to two titles in her three seasons, compiling an impressive 41-4 record. But the lure to coach at her alma mater, Bridgewater State — where the 2000 graduate had a .387 career average — was one she accepted.

But at two-time defending Division 1 champion Taunton, and Amesbury in Division 4, the opportunity arose for Michelle Raposo and Emily Crannell , respectively.

The opportunity to inherit a reigning state champion as a first-year head coach does not present itself very often.

Taunton turned to Raposo, a 2004 grad who teaches math at the high school.

“I keep saying to the kids, it brings me back to memories of my senior year, my first game coming off of two state championships,” said Raposo, who was a standout third baseman for the Tigers. “It’s just a lot of the same moments and memories that I can relate to as a player.”

“ ‘You have to work hard when you step on the field for Taunton softball.’ Kaysie Demoura, a Taunton senior captain

Raposo, who emphasizes the finer details of the game and the cohesion of building a culture, couldn’t wipe the smile from her face as the Tigers won their first game Monday against visiting Sharon.

“I was a little nervous today and I don’t know why,” said Raposo. “I don’t know if it was the nerves of that first big game of the season, as a player. I kept thinking of the seniors, it was their last first game.”

With her freshman daughter, Mia, on the varsity, Raposo’s youngest children watched the game intently from the bleachers. Three-year old McKinley raced into her mother’s arms at game’s end with an ear-to-ear grin, followed by younger brother Jaxston, who is 18 months.

The Tigers return a wealth of talent.

Taunton senior captain Hayley Krockta, a UMass Boston commit, cheers on her teammates in a softball contest against Hockomock League rival Sharon. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe/Carlin Stiehl

Senior captains are Ava Venturelli, committed to Louisville, UMass Boston-bound Hayley Krockta, and Kyleah Plumb, who is headed to Bridgewater State, are catalysts in the lineup. Fellow senior captain Kaysie Demoura (Southern New Hampshire) backstops a duo of sophomore Cate Larson and Samantha Lincoln, a verbal commit to Texas Tech, the top-ranked junior in the state.

“It’s a legacy that you come and play for,” said Demoura. “It’s an honor to play for [Taunton] and you have to work hard when you step on the field for Taunton softball. We’ve all been through a lot together and done some amazing things, so it’s all about keeping it going.”

Taunton’s Cate Larson delivers for her team in a victory over Hockomock League rival Sharon in Monday's season opener for both teams. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe/Carlin Stiehl

In Amesbury, Jacquie Waters retired and turned over the program to Crannell, a 2012 Wilmington grad who was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 2022. Crannell, who teaches sophomore English, played four years at Saint Anselm.

Crannell coached the junior varsity softball team last spring, gaining invaluable experience from Waters as the two sat in the back row of the bus en route to postseason games.

“I’ve really enjoyed it,” said Crannell. “A lot of shoes to try and fill, to say the least, with Jacquie. Coming in and learning from her at the JV level was huge from me, taking a look at what she did last year and building off of what she already built.”

Waters was 108-27 in seven seasons at the helm, but coached for 35 years in Amesbury, with a hand in five state titles.

Following a pensive walk around the field after Christmas, Waters knew it was time to retire and create memories with her grandchildren, Carden and Kyla. Waters and Crannell first met years ago while coaching the junior varsity girls’ basketball team.

“She’s the right choice,” said Waters. “She’s smart, she knows the game. She’s with the kids all the time.

I thought she was outstanding in basketball. I love the way that she acts. I loved the way that she interacted with the kids.”

Senior captain Ella DeLisle, a UMass Boston commit, handles duties behind the plate and junior Isabelle Levasseur is the No.1 pitcher. Senior captain Lauren Celia, sophomore Lexi LeBlanc, and junior Cali Catarius are returning starters working into increased leadership roles.

“They worked into their jobs seamlessly,” said Crannell. “They’ve made my job easier, kudos to them for helping me get the team together.”

Extra bases

▪ Joseph Case coach Shannon Silva has one goal for her team: get back to the championship.

Case averaged nine runs per game, but the fourth-seeded Cardinals were shut out by Amesbury, in the state final — just the second time they had been shut out all season.

But with a veteran team behind her, Silva is confident they can get back to that point this season.

“I have five seniors, five juniors, and three sophomores on my varsity roster,” Silva said. “My catcher, my pitcher, my second baseman, my third baseman, my center fielder — they’re all three-year starters. We’re looking to make a deep run into the playoffs again. Fingers crossed, that’s the plan.”

Silva has two stellar seniors to lead the way, catcher Olivia Silva and pitcher Hailey Berube.

Silva, a three-time captain, finished last season with a .993 fielding percentage, threw 11 runners out, and picked off six more. At the plate, she hit .537, with three homers and 38 RBIs. Berube had a 1.60 ERA, tallied 153 strikeouts, and walked 26.

Though the five-year coach knows the road to the tournament is long and will be spotted with difficult South Coast Conference games, Silva said her team is ready for the challenge.

“I always feel underprepared — I always feel like there’s more that we can do to prepare for every situation — but I feel good about . . . where my girls are,” Silva said. “They’ve come into every practice working really hard, very focused. Everything we’re throwing at them, they’re really taking to it.”

▪ Littleton grad Kasey Ricard is off a starry start in the circle at Boston University. On Monday, the freshman righthander fired a 10-strikeout no-hitter in a 9-0 win at Holy Cross. The previous day, she fanned 17 Crusaders in a 6-0 victory. In 23 appearances, she is 11-2 with a 1.71 earned run average for the 27-7 Terriers, including four innings of two-hit relief Tuesday in a 4-0 win over UMass Lowell.

Games to watch

Wednesday, No. 1 Taunton at No. 8 North Attleboro, 3:45 p.m. — Boston University commit Kelly Colleran leads the Red Rocketeers into a Hockomock League Kelley-Rex collision with a Tigers squad brimming with talent.

Wednesday, No. 19 Reading at No. 7 Burlington, 4:15 p.m. — Middlesex League rivals collide, as Caroline Higgins and the Rockets take on Cece Imbimbo and the Red Devils.

Thursday, Latin Academy at No. 18 Archbishop Williams, 3:30 p.m. — Standout pitcher Alanis Toledano and the Dragons travel to Braintree to battle a scorching-hot Bishops offense, averaging over 18 runs a game.

Friday, No. 15 Bridgewater-Raynham at No. 17 Greater New Bedford, 11 a.m. — The defending Division 3 champion Bears will put their potent offense to the test with a nonleague test. B-R senior Lily Welch tossed a perfect game in a 1-0 walkoff win over Braintree to open the season.

Monday, No. 2 Peabody at No. 12 Central Catholic, 4:15 p.m. — In an intriguing nonleague affair, the defending Division 1 runner-ups take on a Raider squad that will face stiff competition in the Merrimack Valley Conference.

Correspondent Julia Yohe contributed to this story.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.