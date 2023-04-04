How are some of the nation’s best men’s college hockey goalies gaining an edge? With virtual reality.

But then Sense Arena CEO and founder Bob Tetiva made his pitch and asked Daccord to try a demonstration. The longtime goalie coach donned a Meta Quest 2 head set and equipment and went through some of the drills. He became so immersed in the experience, shifting side to side, using his blocker, catching pucks in his glove, that he was sold.

Brian Daccord acknowledges he was skeptical. When the goaltending guru was first approached by a company to work with a new cognitive virtual reality training product for hockey, he politely declined.

“If a puck’s coming at your head, you jump out of the way. It’s so well done. Your mind can’t say, ‘That’s a virtual puck.’ That’s why it’s valuable,” said Daccord.

Advertisement

You could say that the experience was a little too realistic. From his playing days, at the end of a drill, Daccord would spin around and take off his glove and blocker and store them on the top of the net. But in this case, the net was virtual, so when he removed his equipment and went to place it on the net, it crashed to the floor.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

At that point, Tetiva asked him what he thought. Daccord replied that he could help the company design the goalie drills, and Sense Arena was on its way. With the goalie position accounted for, the company added former Boston College star and NHL veteran Andrew Alberts to come up with drills for skaters.

There are five NHL teams using it, as well as 14 NCAA Division 1 programs. Two of the top goalies in the men’s college game in 2022-23, Boston University’s Drew Commesso and Northeastern’s Devon Levi, were avid users.

“It’s great,” said Levi. “It gives me an opportunity to not put on my gear and still get work in, and preserve some energy, preserve the body.”

Advertisement

Levi, 21, has been using the product since he was 17, and has seen his stock rise. Overlooked by some who considered him undersized, the Quebec native fell to the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Draft and was not invited to Hockey Canada’s summer camp ahead of the 2021 World Junior Championships. But the offer did come the following December, and Levi would go on to make the team and start every game in the tournament, leading Canada to the silver medal.

As a sophomore, he won the Mike Richter Award as the top NCAA goalie in 2021-22 and is a finalist for the award this season, having already been named Hockey East Player of the Year as a junior. Once Northeastern’s 2022-23 season came to a conclusion, Levi signed with the Buffalo Sabres, who had acquired his rights from the Florida Panthers. He made his NHL debut last Friday, recording 31 saves in a 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Commesso is a junior with the Terriers and was selected in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Blackhawks, The Norwell native said Sense Arena has become part of his everyday routine, not just for the goaltending drills, but also for cognitive drills that are not hockey specific and that focus on reaction time and multitasking.

“I think that goaltending is such a mental position that sometimes the mental part of it gets overlooked and for me, if I can train my mental game an extra 20 or 30 minutes a day, it’s an advantage that I have,” said Commesso.

Advertisement

He has backstopped the Terriers to this weekend’s Frozen Four in Tampa, where BU will face No. 1 Minnesota at Amalie Arena on Thursday. Thus far in the postseason, Commesso was named to the Hockey East all-tournament team as the Terriers won their 10 conference tournament title. He followed that by stopping 37 of 39 shots over two NCAA Tournament games to be named Most Outstanding Player of the Manchester Regional.

Levi and Commesso’s performances have been affirmation of his product for Tetiva. He decided to pursue the idea of implementing VR as a training tool in 2016, but it was another winter sport that he was more experienced in, having played basketball professionally in his native Czech Republic. But hockey is the more popular sport in his homeland, and that’s where he decided to start. It was just a matter of finding the right people to work with.

Daccord would be a perfect fit. The Montreal native played college hockey at Merrimack, followed by seven years in the Swiss National “A” League. When his playing days were over, he returned to Massachusetts and established Stop It Goaltending, which conducts clinics, private lessons, and video analysis services. The main branch is in Woburn, with six more locations throughout the state.

Daccord also has held coaching or scouting roles with Merrimack, and the Bruins, Maple Leafs, and Coyotes, to name a few. His son, Joey, is a goalie in the Seattle Kraken organization and has appeared in three NHL games this season.

Advertisement

Now in his second season as the goaltending coach for Boston University, Brian Daccord believes the technology can also help players as they return from injury.

“If a goalie’s hurt, they can’t get on the ice right away, and when they do, the pucks are flying at them,” said Daccord. “Now they can transition. They can start facing pucks in shorts and sneakers, so that when they do return to the ice, they’re closer to being ready.”

Some of the different aspects the drills focus on include reaction time, puck tracking, and box control. Scenarios can include trying to work around a screen, or playing shorthanded. There are also different environments in which to play, with crowd noise pumped in. For one demonstration, a glance up with the head set on reveals the ceiling at Madison Square Garden.

Tetiva said the majority of users are ages 12-16, with 12,000 registered participants in 44 countries. The workouts can be done in a 10 x 10 space, allowing for younger players to get their work in at home.

With the success of the program, the company is expanding to other areas, and already has launched a tennis product, with headquarters in Tampa. More sports may be added as it looks to apply the principles from what it learned in developing the hockey program and continue to revolutionize how athletes can train.

Advertisement

“It’s creating a way to get an edge on the competition, to be able to expand what you can traditionally do on the ice, and now you don’t have to have an ice sheet to do it,” said Daccord. “For a player, you don’t need to have guys to play with and play keepaway. For a goalie, you don’t need shooters, you don’t need ice. You’ve got guys shooting on you.

“And we can do all this without beating the heck out of our bodies. It’s a way for kids to get additional training that they’re not getting on the ice, without the wear and tear on their body, so they can be healthier as kids, as people, and eventually as adults.”

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.