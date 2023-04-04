Why are the Red Sox (and their opponents) launching so many homers to start the season?

“[The balls are] just flying. I have no idea [why],” Sox manager Alex Cora said prior to Tuesday’s game against the Pirates. “The ball is flying.”

Early-season series in Boston typically prove exercises in misery for hitters as cold temperatures and hostile winds turn barreled balls into flyouts. Not so to start the 2023 season. Through the first four games of the season, the Sox and their opponents had combined for 63 runs and 18 homers.

Could it be unusual wind patterns? (Capricious winds have certainly flummoxed fielders in the early days of the season, resulting in multiple misplayed pop-ups.) Warmer-than-usual April temperatures? A change to the the ball?

Such possibilities are intriguing, yet there might be a far more conventional and less conspiratorial explanation for the early offensive eruptions: Both Red Sox pitchers and their opponents have been grooving pitches.

“Before I look at any other factors, let’s check off the parts that we can control. We can’t control the weather, we can’t control the ball,” said pitching coach Dave Bush. “Are we making our pitches? That’s where I default to. Did the pitch go where we wanted it to? There’s less likely to be damage if we get the pitch where we want it to. If it’s in the middle of the plate, it tends to get hit harder. Sometimes it’s not any more complicated than that.”

On that front, the Red Sox have been the worst team in baseball. Entering Tuesday, 9.7 percent of their pitches — nearly one out of every 10 — had been located in the heart of the strike zone, the highest (worst) percentage of any staff in the big leagues. Opponents were hitting .455 and slugging 1.091 with four homers on those offerings.

Meanwhile, the Sox lineup has been able to feast on a pair of teams that haven’t done much better commanding their pitches. The Pirates entered Tuesday’s game having thrown 8.1 percent of their pitches in the middle-middle nitro zone (fourth highest in MLB), while the Orioles were throwing middle-middle pitches 7.8 percent of the time (sixth).

It’s not entirely shocking to see teams struggling to command after leaving spring training and heading north. Pitchers typically take some time to gain feel for the ball as they go to colder climates. But the Red Sox recognize there’s no grace period at the start of the season.

“I don’t know if there’s a great way to practice going from 90 degrees and humid in Florida to 40 degrees and not humid up here,” said Bush. “But it’s one of the things we have to be able to prepare for.”

Showing some muscle

When Masataka Yoshida returned to the dugout following his first big league homer on Monday, his teammates conferred upon him a pair of inflatable dumbbells to pump in celebration of the feat. The blowup toys were merchandise sold by Yoshida’s former team, the Orix Buffaloes, and procured by Sox officials on a scouting trip to Japan in anticipation of a recruiting Zoom that never happened.

Cora said that other members of the team plan on celebrating homers with the dumbbells.

“I don’t know if that’s going to be the rest of the week or the rest of the month or the rest of the season, but at least for now, that’s what they’re doing,” said Cora.

Casas looking for groove

First baseman Triston Casas was 2 for 11 with six strikeouts and two walks in his first 14 plate appearances of the season entering Tuesday, and felt he was expanding the zone more than he had in his big league debut. What difference does he see in how pitchers are approaching him?

“Last year if they saw that I wasn’t hitting a pitch or wasn’t on it, they kept going there,” said Casas. “[This year] they’re definitely not repeating multiple pitches in a row. They’re going to different spots, different locations.”

He was encouraged by his first homer of the season on Monday, a 350-foot moonshot down the right-field line and just inside the Pesky Pole.

“Just with how off-balance the swing was, I was happy to see that I could hit it that hard and have it stay true and down the line,” said Casas.

Paxton building

Rehabbing lefthander James Paxton, who opened the year on the injured list because of a hamstring injury, pitched three innings in an extended spring training game in Fort Myers while topping out at 94-95 miles per hour. Cora characterized the veteran, who has pitched 21 ⅔ innings since the start of 2020, as “a little bit off mechanically, but getting closer.”

Righthander Brayan Bello (elbow inflammation in spring) is scheduled to throw five innings in Fort Myers on Wednesday, and righthander Garrett Whitlock (returning from hip surgery) is slated to throw five innings with Double A Portland on Thursday. Bush said that the Sox haven’t decided what they’ll do with that trio when all three return from the injured list.

“Things can change fast,” said Bush. “We had all kinds of plans in spring training and then there were injuries and we made adjustments. We’re not too far ahead of ourselves, just making sure they get through the rehab starts and then when they’re ready to come back, we’ll make the decisions then.”

Lefthander Joely Rodriguez, who suffered a Grade 2 right oblique strain on March 18, has started playing catch. Righthander Wyatt Mills, who has been sidelined since March 13 with a flexor muscle strain, has also started to throw. There’s no timetable for either to pitch.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.