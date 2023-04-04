German climber killed in fall near Swiss resort of Zermatt

GENEVA (AP) — A German climber has died after falling some 500 meters (1,640 feet) in the Alps in southern Switzerland, police said Tuesday.

The accident happened near the resort of Zermatt on Sunday, police in Valais canton (state) state in a statement. Authorities were alerted Monday that the 26-year-old man, who lived in Germany, was missing, and rescuers in a helicopter found his body on a glacier.