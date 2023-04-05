In ‘Beef,’ a road rage incident, followed by twists and turns

The incident happens in a Los Angeles hardware store parking lot in the premiere, when Danny (Steven Yeun) almost backs his red truck into a white SUV driven by Amy (Ali Wong). She leans on her horn for a few too many seconds, and then, as she drives off, she flips him the bird. He is triggered, and he tears off in his truck, chases her through traffic, and finally, after some dangerous driving, takes down her license plate number so he can pursue his vengeance later on. Each of them arrives home carrying a fresh, heart-pounding burden of hatred and vengeance.

I did not expect to take a deep dive into the meaning of life in the form of a dark comedy about road rage. Nope, not on my 2023 Bingo card. But it happened, and it happened entertainingly and intelligently, while I was watching the new Netflix series “Beef.” The story line is riveting; it starts with a familiar road rage incident — or at least one familiar to Bostonians — but then it takes us to all kinds of unexpected places across 10 breezy half-hour episodes. The ugly moment spirals out into a dark night of the soul for the two drivers, one that lasts for months and forever alters their lives and the lives of their families.

Naturally, the road rage is really about something else — it’s usually misdirected anger, isn’t it? In the parking lot, a different pair of people might have brushed off the near-accident, or even apologized to each other. But Danny and Amy are primed to explode, each sitting on frustration, unhappiness, and lies, and it’s easier for them to express those tangled feelings on something irrelevant. Danny, who runs a small contracting company, is in a desperate place financially, and he’s trying to help his family, including his useless brother, Paul (Young Mazino). Amy is a lifestyle entrepreneur on the verge of a big deal who’s also feeling pressure to provide for her family — an artist husband, George (Joseph Lee), and their daughter. Her ever-present mother-in-law, an openly hostile snob, doesn’t help.

Created by Lee Sung Jin, “Beef” does a lot of things at once. Amy and Danny are from very different classes and lead radically different lives. She lives in a gorgeous modern house (even though her mother-in-law doesn’t think so), and her upcoming deal (with Maria Bello’s unbearably entitled businesswoman) will set her up for life financially. Danny is a South Korean immigrant who’s struggling — and often committing small crimes — to move his parents to America and into a home. He and Paul share a small apartment, getting on each other’s nerves as Danny tries to get Paul to stop playing with crypto and work with him. Amy is ascending, Danny is not and likely never will.

And yet, as gradually becomes clear, they share a lot in common. They’re both people who try to put a strong face on their feelings of shame and weakness. They’re both clinging to old lies. And they’re both miserable enough — and un-self-aware enough — to pursue the road-rage conflict and not their real problems. He urinates on her bathroom floor, she writes negative Yelp reviews of his business, and they both go all in on escalating things. Their similarities are almost humorous, since they despise each other so intensely — but they’re also moving, since we can see that these two people are in such deep pain and depression. “Beef” is a comedy, but it’s just as powerfully a drama about two lost and lonely people chasing each other, and chasing each other away.

The acting is strong throughout. Wong makes Amy’s raw fury hit home, both comically and dramatically, but she’s always sympathetic. Likewise, Yeun elevates Danny’s wrath into something complex, with poverty and masculinity in the mix as he goes begging for loans from his cousin. Together, Wong and Yeun carry the great existential weight of “Beef,” even while they aren’t generally in the same scenes. Danny and Amy are not just attracted to or repulsed by each other on this show; they’re drowning together in the same sea.

BEEF

Starring: Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, David Choe, Maria Bello, Young Mazino, Patti Yasutake, Ashley Park

On: Netflix. Streams April 6.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.