Embracing the seedier side of ‘Schmigadoon!’ in season 2

I liked season 1 of Apple TV+’s “Schmigadoon!,” as it made clever fun of the cliches and innocence of old-fashioned Broadway musicals such as “Oklahoma” and “The Music Man.” But I loved season 2, which premiered on Wednesday. This time, the shows getting teased include the likes of “Cabaret,” “Hair, “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Godspell,” “Sweeney Todd,” and “Chicago,” the last giving the season its subtitle, “Schmicago.” These show are corny in their own way, I suppose, but not nearly the so-called “Corn Puddin’” of season 1.

Last season, Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Michelle (Cecily Strong) found that a trip to Schmigadoon helped them heal their marriage. Now, two years later, they need a refresher and go looking for the town that helped them. But they can only find Schmicago, where they are greeted by an edgy guy known as The Narrator (Tituss Burgess) — think the Emcee in “Cabaret” — and where many of the actors from season 1, including Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit, appear as different characters. Schmicago, very unlike Schmigadoon, is filled with seedy nightclubs, disreputable women, and plenty of jazz hands.