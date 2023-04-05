Embracing the seedier side of ‘Schmigadoon!’ in season 2

I liked season 1 of Apple TV+’s “Schmigadoon!,” as it made clever fun of the cliches and innocence of old-fashioned Broadway musicals such as “Oklahoma” and “The Music Man.” But I loved season 2, which premiered on Wednesday. This time, the shows getting teased include the likes of “Cabaret,” “Hair, “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Godspell,” “Sweeney Todd,” and “Chicago,” the last giving the season its subtitle, “Schmicago.” These show are corny in their own way, I suppose, but not nearly the so-called “Corn Puddin’” of season 1.
Last season, Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Michelle (Cecily Strong) found that a trip to Schmigadoon helped them heal their marriage. Now, two years later, they need a refresher and go looking for the town that helped them. But they can only find Schmicago, where they are greeted by an edgy guy known as The Narrator (Tituss Burgess) — think the Emcee in “Cabaret” — and where many of the actors from season 1, including Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit, appear as different characters. Schmicago, very unlike Schmigadoon, is filled with seedy nightclubs, disreputable women, and plenty of jazz hands.
Advertisement
It doesn’t take long before Josh and Michelle are pulled apart. He is mistakenly arrested for murdering a showgirl at a cabaret, while Michelle tries to get him out of jail. This season, which is also six brisk episodes, the two aren’t trying to figure out how the whole Broadway fantasy world works; they jump into the story line and ride it and its absurdity breezily. They and the other cast members are all game, and their enthusiasm is infectious. There are references everywhere, to Sally Bowles, to Mrs. Lovett of “Sweeney Todd,” to Jesus in “Godspell,” and to so many other characters and shows. Occasionally, a song will start, and you think you know it until, comically, it veers into its own structure. There are homages, too, even in the sets. But the show isn’t entirely dependent on the viewer’s knowledge of musical theater, either. It’s a fast, easy good time, whether the name Elsie means anything to you or not.
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.