Front Porch, Huntington top the list of nominees for the Elliot Norton Awards

With the Front Porch Arts Collective and The Huntington leading the field, the Boston Theater Critics Association announced its nominees Wednesday for the Elliot Norton Awards.
Front Porch, a Black theater company founded just seven years ago, captured a total of 30 nominations, for “Chicken & Biscuits,” “K-I-S-S-I-N-G” (co-produced by The Huntington), and “Ain’t Misbehavin’ ” (co-produced by The Nora @ Central Square Theater and Greater Boston Stage Company). Huntington productions and co-productions, including “K-I-S-S-I-N-G,” “Clyde’s,” and “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” received 29 nominations in all.
After a three-year disruption due to the pandemic, the Nortons return to a live, in-person awards ceremony May 8 at the Huntington Theatre. That night, longtime Boston-based actor and director Bobbie Steinbach will receive the Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence. She’s also a 2023 Norton nominee — as a featured performer in Moonbox Productions’ “Torch Song.”
This year’s Norton Awards have been expanded to include separate design categories. However, for the first time acting categories are not divided by gender. Here is the complete list of nominees:
Outstanding Production, Large Theater
“Clyde’s,” The Huntington in a co-production with Berkeley Repertory Theatre
“Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” The Huntington
“K-I-S-S-I-N-G,” The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective
“Much Ado About Nothing,” Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
“Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992,” American Repertory Theater
Outstanding Production, Midsize Theater
“Fairview,” SpeakEasy Stage Company
“Heroes of the Fourth Turning,” SpeakEasy Stage Company
“The Inheritance,” SpeakEasy Stage Company
“Seven Guitars,” Actors’ Shakespeare Project
“Torch Song,” Moonbox Productions
Outstanding Production, Small Theater
“Black Super Hero Magic Mama,” Company One Theatre, presented in collaboration with American Repertory Theater, Boston Public Library, and Boston Comics in Color Festival
“Chicken & Biscuits,” The Front Porch Arts Collective
“Don’t Eat the Mangos,” Apollinaire Theatre Company and Teatro Chelsea
“Into the Breeches!,” Hub Theatre Company of Boston
Outstanding Musical Production
“Ain’t Misbehavin’,” The Front Porch Arts Collective, The Nora @ Central Square Theater, and Greater Boston Stage Company
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston
“Little Christmas Tree Shop of Horrors,” Gold Dust Orphans
“Little Shop of Horrors,” North Shore Music Theatre
“Matilda,” Wheelock Family Theatre at Boston University
Outstanding Leading Performance, Large Theater
Tia James, “Much Ado About Nothing,” Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
James Milord, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” The Huntington
Clare Perkins, “The Wife of Willesden,” American Repertory Theater
Regan Sims, “K-I-S-S-I-N-G,” The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective
Sharmarke Yusuf, “K-I-S-S-I-N-G,” The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective
Outstanding Featured Performance, Large Theater
Patrese D. McClain, “K-I-S-S-I-N-G,” The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective
April Nixon, “Clyde’s,” The Huntington in a co-production with Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Maurice Emmanuel Parent, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” The Huntington
Ivan Cecil Walks, “K-I-S-S-I-N-G,” The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective
Debra Wise, “Much Ado About Nothing,” Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
Outstanding Leading Performance, Midsize Theater
Mark H. Dold, “The Inheritance,” SpeakEasy Stage Company
Anthony T Goss, “Seven Guitars,” Actors’ Shakespeare Project
Peter Mill, “Torch Song,” Moonbox Productions
Sophorl Ngin, “The Chinese Lady,” Central Square Theater in partnership with CHUANG Stage
Eddie Shields, “The Inheritance,” SpeakEasy Stage Company
Outstanding Featured Performance, Midsize Theater
Johnnie Mack, “Seven Guitars,” Actors’ Shakespeare Project
Victoria Omoregie, “Fairview,” SpeakEasy Stage Company
Bobbie Steinbach, “Torch Song,” Moonbox Productions
Jae Woo, “The Chinese Lady,” Central Square Theater in partnership with CHUANG Stage
Mishka Yarovoy, “The Inheritance,” SpeakEasy Stage Company
Outstanding Leading Performance, Small Theater
Ramona Lisa Alexander, “Black Super Hero Magic Mama,” Company One, presented in collaboration with American Repertory Theater, Boston Public Library, and Boston Comics in Color Festival
Thomika Bridwell, “Chicken & Biscuits,” The Front Porch Arts Collective
Chris Everett, “can i touch it?,” Company One Theatre, produced in partnership with the City of Boston’s Office of Arts and Culture
Jacqui Parker, “Chicken & Biscuits,” The Front Porch Arts Collective
Kathleen Pickett, “Into the Breeches!,” Hub Theatre Company of Boston
Outstanding Featured Performance, Small Theater
Schanaya Barrows, “can i touch it?,” Company One Theatre, produced in partnership with the City of Boston’s Office of Arts and Culture
Lorraine Kanyike, “Chicken & Biscuits,” The Front Porch Arts Collective
Luz Lopez, “Don’t Eat the Mangos,” Apollinaire Theatre Company and Teatro Chelsea
Anderson Stinson, III, “Black Super Hero Magic Mama,” Company One Theatre in collaboration with American Repertory Theater, Boston Public Library, and Boston Comics in Color Festival
Mishka Yarovoy, “Chicken & Biscuits,” The Front Porch Arts Collective
Outstanding Leading Performance in a Musical
Neil A. Casey, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston
Skye Vaux Fuller, “Matilda,” Wheelock Family Theatre at Boston University
Liza Giangrande, “Little Women,” Greater Boston Stage Company
Tim Lawton, “Little Christmas Tree Shop of Horrors,” Gold Dust Orphans
Jared Troilo, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston
Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical
Amy Barker, “Little Women,” Greater Boston Stage Company
Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda, “Matilda,” Wheelock Family Theatre at Boston University
Aimee Doherty, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston
Jackson Jirard, “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” The Front Porch Arts Collective, The Nora @ Central Square Theater, and Greater Boston Stage Company
Anthony Pires Jr., “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” The Front Porch Arts Collective, The Nora @ Central Square Theater, and Greater Boston Stage Company
Outstanding Musical Direction
Ryan Cantwell, “1776,” American Repertory Theater
David Freeman Coleman and Dan Rodriguez, “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” The Front Porch Arts Collective, The Nora @ Central Square Theater, and Greater Boston Stage Company
David Freeman Coleman, “Matilda,” Wheelock Family Theatre at Boston University
Tim Lawton, “Little Christmas Tree Shop of Horrors,” Gold Dust Orphans
Matthew Stern, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston
Outstanding Choreography
Maurice Emmanuel Parent and Ilyse Robbins, “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” The Front Porch Arts Collective, The Nora @ Central Square Theater, and Greater Boston Stage Company
Briana Scafidi, “Little Christmas Tree Shop of Horrors,” Gold Dust Orphans
Misha Shields, “K-I-S-S-I-N-G,” The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective
Outstanding Director, Large Theater
Lili-Anne Brown, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” The Huntington
Taibi Magar, “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992,” American Repertory Theater
Taylor Reynolds, “Clyde’s,” The Huntington in a co-production with Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Megan Sandberg-Zakian, “Much Ado About Nothing,” Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
Dawn M. Simmons, “K-I-S-S-I-N-G,” The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective
Outstanding Director, Midsize Theater
Paul Daigneault, “The Inheritance,” SpeakEasy Stage Company
Pascale Florestal, “Fairview,” SpeakEasy Stage Company
Maurice Emmanuel Parent, “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” The Front Porch Arts Collective, The Nora @ Central Square Theater, and Greater Boston Stage Company
Maurice Emmanuel Parent, “Seven Guitars,” Actors’ Shakespeare Project
Fred Sullivan Jr., “The Play That Goes Wrong,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston
Outstanding Director, Small Theater
Bryn Boice, “Into the Breeches!,” Hub Theatre Company of Boston
Lindsay Allyn Cox, “Chicken & Biscuits,” The Front Porch Arts Collective
Mariela López-Ponce, “Don’t Eat the Mangos,” Apollinaire Theatre Company and Teatro Chelsea
Outstanding Scenic Design, Large Theater
Wilson Chin, “Clyde’s,” The Huntington in a co-production with Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Mark Kanieff with projections by Hsuan-Kuan Hsieh, “Letters from Home,” Merrimack Repertory Theatre
Lawrence E. Moton, III and Daniel Allen, “Much Ado About Nothing,” Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
Arnel Sancianco, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” The Huntington
Jason Ardizzone West with projections by Yee Eun Nam and Hannah Tran, “K-I-S-S-I-N-G,” The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective
Outstanding Scenic Design, Midsize or Small Theater
Scott Martino, “Little Christmas Tree Shop of Horrors,” Gold Dust Orphans
Kathy Monthei, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” Greater Boston Stage Company
Jon Savage, “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” The Front Porch Arts Collective, The Nora @ Central Square Theater, and Greater Boston Stage Company
Jon Savage, “Seven Guitars,” Actors’ Shakespeare Project
Cristina Todesco, “The Inheritance,” SpeakEasy Stage Company
Outstanding Lighting Design, Large Theater
Jorge Arroyo, “K-I-S-S-I-N-G,” The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective
Chu-Hsuan Chang, “Letters from Home,” Merrimack Repertory Theatre
Jason Lynch, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” The Huntington
Jennifer Schriever, “1776,” American Repertory Theater
Eric Southern and Maximo Grano de Oro, “Much Ado About Nothing,” Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
Outstanding Lighting Design, Midsize or Small Theater
Jeff Adelberg, “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” The Front Porch Arts Collective, The Nora @ Central Square Theater, and Greater Boston Stage Company
Matthew Brian Cost, “Little Christmas Tree Shop of Horrors,” Gold Dust Orphans
Karen Perlow, “The Inheritance,” SpeakEasy Stage Company
Corey Whittemore, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” Greater Boston Stage Company
Kat C. Zhou, “The Chinese Lady,” Central Square Theater in partnership with CHUANG Stage
Outstanding Costume Design, Large Theater
Kathleen Doyle, “Much Ado About Nothing,” Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
Dominique Fawn Hill, “K-I-S-S-I-N-G,” The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective
Samantha C. Jones, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” The Huntington
Karen Perry, “Clyde’s,” The Huntington in a co-production with Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Emilio Sosa, “1776,” American Repertory Theater
Outstanding Costume Design, Midsize or Small Theater
Sandra Zhihan Jia, “The Chinese Lady,” Central Square Theater in partnership with CHUANG Stage
Katherine Lawrence, “Into the Breeches!,” Hub Theatre Company of Boston
Scott Martino, “Little Christmas Tree Shop of Horrors,” Gold Dust Orphans
Elisabetta Polito, “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” The Front Porch Arts Collective, The Nora @ Central Square Theater, and Greater Boston Stage Company
Elisabetta Polito, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston
Outstanding Sound Design, Large Theater
Jonathan Deans, “1776,” American Repertory Theater
Anna Drummond, “K-I-S-S-I-N-G,” The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective
Chris Porter (with music by Chinary Ung), “Letters from Home,” Merrimack Repertory Theatre
Jane Shaw (sound design and original music), “The Art of Burning,” The Huntington
Jane Shaw (sound design and original music), “Our Daughters, Like Pillars,” The Huntington
Outstanding Sound Design, Midsize or Small Theater
Kai Bohlman, “The Chinese Lady,” Central Square Theater in partnership with CHUANG Stage
Elizabeth Cahill, “The Great Leap,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston
Abe Joyner-Meyers (soundscape) and Dewey Dellay (music), “Seven Guitars,” Actors’ Shakespeare Project
David Remedios, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” Greater Boston Stage Company
Outstanding Solo Performance
Paul Melendy, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” Greater Boston Stage Company
Kalean Ung, “Letters from Home,” Merrimack Repertory Theatre
Outstanding New Script
Inda Craig-Galván, “Black Super Hero Magic Mama,” Company One Theatre in collaboration with American Repertory Theater, Boston Public Library, and Boston Comics in Color Festival
Francesca Da Silveira, “can I touch it?,” Company One, produced in partnership with the City of Boston’s Office of Arts and Culture
Ryan Landry, “Little Christmas Tree Shop of Horrors,” Gold Dust Orphans
John Minigan, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” Greater Boston Stage Company
Lenelle Moïse, “K-I-S-S-I-N-G,” The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective
Outstanding Ensemble
“Ain’t Misbehavin’,” The Front Porch Arts Collective, The Nora @ Central Square Theater, and Greater Boston Stage Company
“Chicken & Biscuits,” The Front Porch Arts Collective
“Clyde’s,” The Huntington in a co-production with Berkeley Repertory Theatre
“Don’t Eat the Mangos,” Apollinaire Theatre Company and Teatro Chelsea
“Heroes of the Fourth Turning,” SpeakEasy Stage Company
“The Inheritance,” SpeakEasy Stage Company
“Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” The Huntington
“K-I-S-S-I-N-G,” The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective
“Seven Guitars,” Actors’ Shakespeare Project
“Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992,” American Repertory Theater
In addition to releasing its list of nominees, the Boston Theater Critics Association announced the following awards:
Outstanding Visiting Play
“On Beckett,” a production by Octopus Theatricals presented by ArtsEmerson
Outstanding Visiting Musical
“Into the Woods,” presented by Ambassador Theatre Group
Outstanding Visiting Design
“The Orchard,” produced by Cherry Orchard Festival in association with Arlekin Players Theatre and (zero-G) Lab, Groundswell Theatricals and ShowOne Productions
Outstanding Visiting Performance in a Play
Travis Alabanza, “Burgerz,” presented by ArtsEmerson
Outstanding Visiting Performance in a Musical
Gavin Creel, “Into the Woods,” presented by Ambassador Theatre Group