Front Porch, Huntington top the list of nominees for the Elliot Norton Awards

After a three-year disruption due to the pandemic, the Nortons return to a live, in-person awards ceremony May 8 at the Huntington Theatre . That night, longtime Boston-based actor and director Bobbie Steinbach will receive the Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence. She’s also a 2023 Norton nominee — as a featured performer in Moonbox Productions’ “Torch Song.”

Front Porch, a Black theater company founded just seven years ago, captured a total of 30 nominations, for “Chicken & Biscuits,” “K-I-S-S-I-N-G” (co-produced by The Huntington), and “Ain’t Misbehavin’ ” (co-produced by The Nora @ Central Square Theater and Greater Boston Stage Company). Huntington productions and co-productions, including “K-I-S-S-I-N-G,” “Clyde’s,” and “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” received 29 nominations in all.

With the Front Porch Arts Collective and The Huntington leading the field, the Boston Theater Critics Association announced its nominees Wednesday for the Elliot Norton Awards.

Bobbie Steinbach portrays Golda Meir in a 2017 production of "Golda's Balcony" at New Repertory Theatre. Andrew Brilliant

This year’s Norton Awards have been expanded to include separate design categories. However, for the first time acting categories are not divided by gender. Here is the complete list of nominees:

Outstanding Production, Large Theater

“Clyde’s,” The Huntington in a co-production with Berkeley Repertory Theatre

“Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” The Huntington

“K-I-S-S-I-N-G,” The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective

“Much Ado About Nothing,” Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

“Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992,” American Repertory Theater

Outstanding Production, Midsize Theater

“Fairview,” SpeakEasy Stage Company

“Heroes of the Fourth Turning,” SpeakEasy Stage Company

“The Inheritance,” SpeakEasy Stage Company

“Seven Guitars,” Actors’ Shakespeare Project

“Torch Song,” Moonbox Productions

Outstanding Production, Small Theater

“Black Super Hero Magic Mama,” Company One Theatre, presented in collaboration with American Repertory Theater, Boston Public Library, and Boston Comics in Color Festival

“Chicken & Biscuits,” The Front Porch Arts Collective

“Don’t Eat the Mangos,” Apollinaire Theatre Company and Teatro Chelsea

“Into the Breeches!,” Hub Theatre Company of Boston

Outstanding Musical Production

“Ain’t Misbehavin’,” The Front Porch Arts Collective, The Nora @ Central Square Theater, and Greater Boston Stage Company

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston

“Little Christmas Tree Shop of Horrors,” Gold Dust Orphans

“Little Shop of Horrors,” North Shore Music Theatre

“Matilda,” Wheelock Family Theatre at Boston University

Outstanding Leading Performance, Large Theater

Tia James, “Much Ado About Nothing,” Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

James Milord, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” The Huntington

Clare Perkins, “The Wife of Willesden,” American Repertory Theater

Regan Sims, “K-I-S-S-I-N-G,” The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective

Sharmarke Yusuf, “K-I-S-S-I-N-G,” The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective

Outstanding Featured Performance, Large Theater

Patrese D. McClain, “K-I-S-S-I-N-G,” The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective

April Nixon, “Clyde’s,” The Huntington in a co-production with Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Maurice Emmanuel Parent, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” The Huntington

Ivan Cecil Walks, “K-I-S-S-I-N-G,” The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective

Debra Wise, “Much Ado About Nothing,” Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

Outstanding Leading Performance, Midsize Theater

Mark H. Dold, “The Inheritance,” SpeakEasy Stage Company

Anthony T Goss, “Seven Guitars,” Actors’ Shakespeare Project

Peter Mill, “Torch Song,” Moonbox Productions

Sophorl Ngin, “The Chinese Lady,” Central Square Theater in partnership with CHUANG Stage

Eddie Shields, “The Inheritance,” SpeakEasy Stage Company

Outstanding Featured Performance, Midsize Theater

Johnnie Mack, “Seven Guitars,” Actors’ Shakespeare Project

Victoria Omoregie, “Fairview,” SpeakEasy Stage Company

Bobbie Steinbach, “Torch Song,” Moonbox Productions

Jae Woo, “The Chinese Lady,” Central Square Theater in partnership with CHUANG Stage

Mishka Yarovoy, “The Inheritance,” SpeakEasy Stage Company

Outstanding Leading Performance, Small Theater

Ramona Lisa Alexander, “Black Super Hero Magic Mama,” Company One, presented in collaboration with American Repertory Theater, Boston Public Library, and Boston Comics in Color Festival

Thomika Bridwell, “Chicken & Biscuits,” The Front Porch Arts Collective

Chris Everett, “can i touch it?,” Company One Theatre, produced in partnership with the City of Boston’s Office of Arts and Culture

Jacqui Parker, “Chicken & Biscuits,” The Front Porch Arts Collective

Kathleen Pickett, “Into the Breeches!,” Hub Theatre Company of Boston

Outstanding Featured Performance, Small Theater

Schanaya Barrows, “can i touch it?,” Company One Theatre, produced in partnership with the City of Boston’s Office of Arts and Culture

Lorraine Kanyike, “Chicken & Biscuits,” The Front Porch Arts Collective

Luz Lopez, “Don’t Eat the Mangos,” Apollinaire Theatre Company and Teatro Chelsea

Anderson Stinson, III, “Black Super Hero Magic Mama,” Company One Theatre in collaboration with American Repertory Theater, Boston Public Library, and Boston Comics in Color Festival

Mishka Yarovoy, “Chicken & Biscuits,” The Front Porch Arts Collective

Outstanding Leading Performance in a Musical

Neil A. Casey, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston

Skye Vaux Fuller, “Matilda,” Wheelock Family Theatre at Boston University

Liza Giangrande, “Little Women,” Greater Boston Stage Company

Tim Lawton, “Little Christmas Tree Shop of Horrors,” Gold Dust Orphans

Jared Troilo, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical

Amy Barker, “Little Women,” Greater Boston Stage Company

Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda, “Matilda,” Wheelock Family Theatre at Boston University

Aimee Doherty, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston

Jackson Jirard, “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” The Front Porch Arts Collective, The Nora @ Central Square Theater, and Greater Boston Stage Company

Anthony Pires Jr., “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” The Front Porch Arts Collective, The Nora @ Central Square Theater, and Greater Boston Stage Company

Outstanding Musical Direction

Ryan Cantwell, “1776,” American Repertory Theater

David Freeman Coleman and Dan Rodriguez, “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” The Front Porch Arts Collective, The Nora @ Central Square Theater, and Greater Boston Stage Company

David Freeman Coleman, “Matilda,” Wheelock Family Theatre at Boston University

Tim Lawton, “Little Christmas Tree Shop of Horrors,” Gold Dust Orphans

Matthew Stern, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston

Outstanding Choreography

Maurice Emmanuel Parent and Ilyse Robbins, “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” The Front Porch Arts Collective, The Nora @ Central Square Theater, and Greater Boston Stage Company

Briana Scafidi, “Little Christmas Tree Shop of Horrors,” Gold Dust Orphans

Misha Shields, “K-I-S-S-I-N-G,” The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective

Outstanding Director, Large Theater

Lili-Anne Brown, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” The Huntington

Taibi Magar, “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992,” American Repertory Theater

Taylor Reynolds, “Clyde’s,” The Huntington in a co-production with Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Megan Sandberg-Zakian, “Much Ado About Nothing,” Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

Dawn M. Simmons, “K-I-S-S-I-N-G,” The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective

Outstanding Director, Midsize Theater

Paul Daigneault, “The Inheritance,” SpeakEasy Stage Company

Pascale Florestal, “Fairview,” SpeakEasy Stage Company

Maurice Emmanuel Parent, “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” The Front Porch Arts Collective, The Nora @ Central Square Theater, and Greater Boston Stage Company

Maurice Emmanuel Parent, “Seven Guitars,” Actors’ Shakespeare Project

Fred Sullivan Jr., “The Play That Goes Wrong,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston

Outstanding Director, Small Theater

Bryn Boice, “Into the Breeches!,” Hub Theatre Company of Boston

Lindsay Allyn Cox, “Chicken & Biscuits,” The Front Porch Arts Collective

Mariela López-Ponce, “Don’t Eat the Mangos,” Apollinaire Theatre Company and Teatro Chelsea

Outstanding Scenic Design, Large Theater

Wilson Chin, “Clyde’s,” The Huntington in a co-production with Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Mark Kanieff with projections by Hsuan-Kuan Hsieh, “Letters from Home,” Merrimack Repertory Theatre

Lawrence E. Moton, III and Daniel Allen, “Much Ado About Nothing,” Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

Arnel Sancianco, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” The Huntington

Jason Ardizzone West with projections by Yee Eun Nam and Hannah Tran, “K-I-S-S-I-N-G,” The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective

Outstanding Scenic Design, Midsize or Small Theater

Scott Martino, “Little Christmas Tree Shop of Horrors,” Gold Dust Orphans

Kathy Monthei, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” Greater Boston Stage Company

Jon Savage, “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” The Front Porch Arts Collective, The Nora @ Central Square Theater, and Greater Boston Stage Company

Jon Savage, “Seven Guitars,” Actors’ Shakespeare Project

Cristina Todesco, “The Inheritance,” SpeakEasy Stage Company

Outstanding Lighting Design, Large Theater

Jorge Arroyo, “K-I-S-S-I-N-G,” The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective

Chu-Hsuan Chang, “Letters from Home,” Merrimack Repertory Theatre

Jason Lynch, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” The Huntington

Jennifer Schriever, “1776,” American Repertory Theater

Eric Southern and Maximo Grano de Oro, “Much Ado About Nothing,” Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

Outstanding Lighting Design, Midsize or Small Theater

Jeff Adelberg, “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” The Front Porch Arts Collective, The Nora @ Central Square Theater, and Greater Boston Stage Company

Matthew Brian Cost, “Little Christmas Tree Shop of Horrors,” Gold Dust Orphans

Karen Perlow, “The Inheritance,” SpeakEasy Stage Company

Corey Whittemore, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” Greater Boston Stage Company

Kat C. Zhou, “The Chinese Lady,” Central Square Theater in partnership with CHUANG Stage

Outstanding Costume Design, Large Theater

Kathleen Doyle, “Much Ado About Nothing,” Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

Dominique Fawn Hill, “K-I-S-S-I-N-G,” The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective

Samantha C. Jones, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” The Huntington

Karen Perry, “Clyde’s,” The Huntington in a co-production with Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Emilio Sosa, “1776,” American Repertory Theater

Outstanding Costume Design, Midsize or Small Theater

Sandra Zhihan Jia, “The Chinese Lady,” Central Square Theater in partnership with CHUANG Stage

Katherine Lawrence, “Into the Breeches!,” Hub Theatre Company of Boston

Scott Martino, “Little Christmas Tree Shop of Horrors,” Gold Dust Orphans

Elisabetta Polito, “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” The Front Porch Arts Collective, The Nora @ Central Square Theater, and Greater Boston Stage Company

Elisabetta Polito, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston

Outstanding Sound Design, Large Theater

Jonathan Deans, “1776,” American Repertory Theater

Anna Drummond, “K-I-S-S-I-N-G,” The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective

Chris Porter (with music by Chinary Ung), “Letters from Home,” Merrimack Repertory Theatre

Jane Shaw (sound design and original music), “The Art of Burning,” The Huntington

Jane Shaw (sound design and original music), “Our Daughters, Like Pillars,” The Huntington

Outstanding Sound Design, Midsize or Small Theater

Kai Bohlman, “The Chinese Lady,” Central Square Theater in partnership with CHUANG Stage

Elizabeth Cahill, “The Great Leap,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston

Abe Joyner-Meyers (soundscape) and Dewey Dellay (music), “Seven Guitars,” Actors’ Shakespeare Project

David Remedios, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” Greater Boston Stage Company

Outstanding Solo Performance

Paul Melendy, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” Greater Boston Stage Company

Kalean Ung, “Letters from Home,” Merrimack Repertory Theatre

Outstanding New Script

Inda Craig-Galván, “Black Super Hero Magic Mama,” Company One Theatre in collaboration with American Repertory Theater, Boston Public Library, and Boston Comics in Color Festival

Francesca Da Silveira, “can I touch it?,” Company One, produced in partnership with the City of Boston’s Office of Arts and Culture

Ryan Landry, “Little Christmas Tree Shop of Horrors,” Gold Dust Orphans

John Minigan, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” Greater Boston Stage Company

Lenelle Moïse, “K-I-S-S-I-N-G,” The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective

Outstanding Ensemble

“Ain’t Misbehavin’,” The Front Porch Arts Collective, The Nora @ Central Square Theater, and Greater Boston Stage Company

“Chicken & Biscuits,” The Front Porch Arts Collective

“Clyde’s,” The Huntington in a co-production with Berkeley Repertory Theatre

“Don’t Eat the Mangos,” Apollinaire Theatre Company and Teatro Chelsea

“Heroes of the Fourth Turning,” SpeakEasy Stage Company

“The Inheritance,” SpeakEasy Stage Company

“Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” The Huntington

“K-I-S-S-I-N-G,” The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective

“Seven Guitars,” Actors’ Shakespeare Project

“Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992,” American Repertory Theater

In addition to releasing its list of nominees, the Boston Theater Critics Association announced the following awards:

Outstanding Visiting Play

“On Beckett,” a production by Octopus Theatricals presented by ArtsEmerson

Outstanding Visiting Musical

“Into the Woods,” presented by Ambassador Theatre Group

Outstanding Visiting Design

“The Orchard,” produced by Cherry Orchard Festival in association with Arlekin Players Theatre and (zero-G) Lab, Groundswell Theatricals and ShowOne Productions

Outstanding Visiting Performance in a Play

Travis Alabanza, “Burgerz,” presented by ArtsEmerson

Outstanding Visiting Performance in a Musical

Gavin Creel, “Into the Woods,” presented by Ambassador Theatre Group