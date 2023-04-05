From Joshua Bell at Symphony Hall, more of the same

Bell is a showman, a deliberate one. In his comments before the second half, he pointed out that the Franck piece was written for Eugène Ysaÿe (who taught Bell’s own teacher, Josef Gingold) and reminisced with a hint of nostalgia about the days when “violinists were rock stars.” Those days are still here, if only for Bell. Compare his performance (or any video you can find of him on a stage) to the famous experiment he conducted with the Washington Post , where he played incognito in the Washington D.C. Metro: At Symphony Hall, all evening he was in motion, bouncing and swaying and bending at the knees as if possessed by the sheer power of the music. In the busking experiment, he barely shuffled back and forth.

If you bought a ticket to violinist Joshua Bell and pianist Daniil Trifonov’s recital at Symphony Hall on Tuesday evening, you got exactly what you paid for. This was an evening of music for violin and piano by Beethoven, Prokofiev, Bloch, and Franck, with requisite encores, starring one of the most recognized violinists in the country, if not the world. Bell performed all of these exactly as you may have expected them, which is to say, he performed like Joshua Bell.

He knows how to work a crowd like a rock star, and at Tuesday’s recital, presented by Celebrity Series of Boston, he certainly had a crowd. But the first two pieces of the evening, Beethoven’s youthful Violin Sonata No. 1 and Prokofiev’s dark Violin Sonata No. 1, didn’t reward his tendency to lay it on thick. Prokofiev described the wispy, muted violin scales at the beginning and end of his sonata as evoking “wind through a graveyard,” but Bell’s intonation was consistently brash and soloistic. He was agile with his bow during the score’s busier moments, though several passages in the Beethoven and Prokofiev that could have been lyrical and songlike instead sounded wrung out and dry. Overall, the effect made the Beethoven and Prokofiev sound much the same.

His sonic palette was quite limited, in contrast to Trifonov, who was pulling expressive weight for two at the piano. All the nuance that was missing from the violin, I found in the pianist’s hands. He followed the music’s trajectory as set by Bell, but there were subtle shimmering variations in dynamics and intonation, phrases that felt as tactile as pebbles in a river and as smooth as sea glass. Where Bell’s sound frayed, Trifonov’s foundation was robust and solid no matter how quiet. Twenty years Bell’s junior, Trifonov has built an international reputation as a sensitive and captivating player, and he proved it’s well deserved in this recital, never demanding the spotlight as Bell did, but commanding attention nonetheless.

Bloch’s contemplative “Nigun” sounded better on Bell, as did Franck’s Violin Sonata, an evergreen showpiece for violinists. The final movement was electrifying, Bell and Trifonov finally on the same wavelength. Trifonov’s playing was effectively understated, a holdover from the days when collaborative pianists truly played second fiddle (pun intended) to the soloist. At the end of the night, they knew how to leave the audience wanting more, and Bell had come prepared with encores by Clara Schumann and Brahms, banter to match, and a final burst of virtuosic fiddling to send the crowd home smiling.

JOSHUA BELL AND DANIIL TRIFONOV

Presented by Celebrity Series of Boston. Symphony Hall. April 4. www.celebrityseries.org

