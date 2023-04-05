Madison Cunningham is trying to master the art of being vulnerable

Cunningham, 26, recently rerecorded one of the album’s most popular songs, “ Hospital (One Man Down) ,” with singer-songwriter Remi Wolf ; the track has been streamed more than 1.1 million times on Spotify since its February release.

Madison Cunningham ’s 2022 album, “ Revealer ,” reflected its title, exploring a vast range of emotions, from her feeling “ always one man down and fed up ” to wondering if there was “ something left unsaid ” to her late grandmother. The album would win Cunningham a Grammy for best folk album, though her sound often leans into pop and rock.

Advertisement

Now, the Californian is on tour with a date April 13 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway, where she’ll open for Andrew Bird.

On a Zoom call with the Globe — with guitars propped up behind her — Cunningham discussed working with powerful vocalist Wolf, grieving the death of her grandmother through songwriting, and being branded as the “good, innocent kid.”

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Q. How has your music evolved since [2019′s] “Who Are You Now”?

A. For “Revealer,” it became a little bit more self-produced, which gave me the chance to realize what I wanted to sound like. The first one, I felt like I was doing my best impression of what I thought I sounded like. [For this record] I leaned into the exploratory nature of recording and writing, and I took a few chances that were outside of my usual comfort zone. It’s definitely a more mature record than the last one.

Q. What is “Hospital” about? Tell me about being “one man down and fed up.”

A. The song is about someone who’s mentally breaking down, and I love the idea of there being an army of voices in your head, the idea of feeling like the army that was against that army of voices was operating at a deficit and falling apart. So I’m “always one man down,” like I’m always one man short in my defense. But essentially [it’s] just about somebody completely losing themselves, but really trying to maintain a social put-togetherness and how those two things just are at odds, and they eventually converge and implode.

Advertisement

Q. How was working with Wolf for the recent version of “Hospital (One Man Down)”? Why did you decide to bring her onto the song?

A. In the first version of “Hospital,” there was a purposeful restraint and release. It would show the three-headed monster, and then it would pull back. I wanted a version that was just the three-headed monster. Remi is so wonderful, because she holds nothing back, and her voice knows no boundaries. I thought that would be the perfect pairing to take the hinges off of the thing, and she really did.

Q. Tell me about “Life According to Raechel” and processing the grief of losing your grandmother through music.

A. I wrote it shortly after she passed. I was on a vacation in the middle of 2020 — an apocalyptic vacation where we saw nobody, and we were sequestered in this little cabin in Montana. My dad called and let us know that they were expecting her to pass in the next handful of hours. I had never lost a loved one before, and it was this overwhelming state of sadness and grief and unexpected joy in remembering her. The weirdest part about this song is that two days before any of us were aware that she was in a fatal condition, the melody for the chorus came to me in the middle of the night, which doesn’t really ever happen. But I got up and started singing it.

Advertisement

Q. How do you come to terms with grief and knowing you will always miss someone?

A. You come to terms with it, because that’s the only way that you’re able to make peace with it. It’s an open-ended yet final thing, which is really strange. I don’t think it’ll be anything that I’ll ever be able to grasp or understand, but music is a lot like that. It’s this living, breathing thing that is open-ended. Grief taught me a lot about music and music a lot about grief.

Q. Tell me about “Sunshine Over the Counter” and the switch from “Good girl, got some bad in her” to “Bad girl, got some good in her.” What emotions were you channeling in this song?

A. The song is about my sister and I growing up together. We were just trying to find ourselves. I remember being a teen and coming into a lot of awareness of the world, and with that, anxiety and depression, and she was going through that, too. In sisterhood, you share a lot of secrets, but there’s a lot of things that go unspoken. And that song is trying to capture that.

Advertisement

I remember, as a kid, being so obsessed with doing the right thing. I wanted to know that I was capable of being the bad one, because I was always offended when people were like, “Oh, you’re just the good, innocent kid.” As I became an adult, I felt like there were times where I was like: Now I just want the reassurance that I’m not a total loss. Which is a very intentional move, to show the arc of becoming an adult.

Q. You recorded “Revealer” during the pandemic and reveal deeply personal emotions, calling the album a “self-portrait.” How are you able to be so vulnerable in music that hundreds of thousands of people listen to?

A. I’ve always said that’s not the difficult part: The challenge is doing it well. There’s not a worse feeling in the world than being like, “I’m going to be vulnerable,” but feeling like you’re doing a terrible job at it. That record was finding a way to convey and distill these big, messy, complicated emotions and do it in a way that was still accessible.

Q. Are you working on new music?

A. I‘m writing again, so not recording anything quite yet. I’m at square one, which is always exciting.

Q. Tell me about going on part of your tour with Andrew Bird.

A. Andrew is one of my heroes, and he was one of the first people that let me open for him a couple years ago when I really first started touring. He let me be in his band and sing with him. I’m really excited to do a reunion tour of sorts.

Advertisement

Madison Cunningham will play MGM Music Hall at Fenway with Andrew Bird on April 13. Claire Marie Vogel

Interview was edited and condensed.

MADISON CUNNINGHAM

With Andrew Bird. April 13 at 8 p.m. MGM Music Hall at Fenway, 2 Lansdowne St. Tickets start at $52. crossroadspresents.com

Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.