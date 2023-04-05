Owen Wilson plays a toxic public-television artist in ‘Paint’

“Paint” takes place in contemporary times, however, so I’m assuming these throwbacks are intentionally part of the unfunny satire writer-director Brit McAdams is making. Unless, of course, Vermont is actually a state where time has stood still since the 1970s. If that’s the case, mea culpa.

You’d be forgiven if you thought “Paint” was a period piece. It features a PBS station equipped with videotape machines and old computers. Its lead character, Carl Nargle (Owen Wilson), wears bell bottoms and drives a van that does not look like it came from this century. And the soundtrack is full of needle drops like 1971′s “When You’re Hot, You’re Hot” and 1974′s “Annie’s Song.”

Regardless of the timeframe, “Paint” is a one-joke movie. You see, with his puffy afro perm, soft voice, and penchant for painting the same scene on every canvas, Carl Nargle is a thinly-disguised take on Bob Ross. Ross was famous for his PBS painting show, “The Joy of Painting,” where he always painted “happy little trees” and created a mellow vibe for viewers from 1983 to 1994.

Like the folks who watch Nargle’s show (an eclectic mix that includes seniors in a living facility and tough-looking dudes in a bar), I watched Ross religiously when he was on. I even cop to smiling every time he added those contented trees. “Paint” seeks to capitalize on the fact he’s been discovered by a new generation of fans.

Those looking for a purposeful parody of the painter will be sorely disappointed; Wilson’s visual approximation and somnambulistic line delivery is all we get. And instead of trees, Carl’s constant canvas character is Vermont’s Mount Mansfield. But unlike Ross, who added his trees to whatever he painted, Nargle’s entire painting is always just of Mount Mansfield. His reason for this repetition is so infuriatingly stupid that I questioned if McAdams were trolling viewers.

“Paint” is so haphazardly thrown together it’s painful to watch. The filmmakers don’t even bother to fix the continuity errors that plague Carl’s hairdo. It gets fluffier in the same scene, as if Wilson were being tasered between takes. The movie also has several dubious afro jokes, including scenes where white women touch his hair with fascination, and another where a giant swatch of it gets stuck in the visor of his van.

When Carl started painting with his perm, I questioned my sanity.

So what exactly is the point of “Paint”? I believe it wants to say something about toxic masculinity and how some men can’t stand to be upstaged by a woman.

Carl is a womanizer whose prior girlfriends continue to work with him on his show long after he dumps them. These women swoon and make eyes at him, and they’re proud of the Mount Mansfield painting he gifted to each of them while their relationship lasted. His current girlfriend, Jenna (Lucy Freyer), jumps into the back of his make-out van almost immediately after they start working together.

Carl’s ratings aren’t what they used to be, so station boss Tony (Stephen Root) hires a much younger woman named Ambrosia (Ciara Renée) to draw a more hip crowd. Initially, older viewers are terrified by Ambrosia’s paintings of UFO’s with blood pouring out of them. Soon her ratings outshine Carl’s, and he can’t handle it.

Not only is Ambrosia a better painter, she also starts a romantic relationship with Carl’s producer and former flame, Katherine (Michaela Watkins). She is planning to leave the station for a more cushy job at the PBS affiliate in Albany, New York. Yet, she still carries a torch for Carl 19 years after he dumped her for co-worker, Wendy (Wendi McLendon-Covey).

Of all the things I disliked about “Paint,” its treatment of Katherine is the most aggravating. She blames herself for cheating on Carl before he cheated on her, and the film makes her pine for him long after he’s moved on. Her dalliance with Ambrosia is a poorly executed, underdeveloped pander to gay audiences.

I felt bad for Watkins, who struggles valiantly to bring Katherine to life. She deserved better. And so do you. Save your money. “Paint” is an unhappy little tease.

96 minutes. At AMC Boston Common and suburbs. PG-13 (raunchy humor, reefer madness)









Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic. He can be reached at odie.henderson@globe.com.