Johnson & Johnson offers $8.9 billion to settle talc baby powder claims

The proposed settlement would be paid to claimants over the course of 25 years via a subsidiary, the company said in a statement Tuesday. The subsidiary, LTL Management, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New Jersey on Tuesday, according to court records.

Johnson & Johnson said it has offered to pay $8.9 billion to settle tens of thousands of claims that its talc-based baby powder caused cancer, relying on a controversial bankruptcy maneuver in an effort to put an end to decades of litigation that has tainted the company’s image.

Johnson & Johnson said that the settlement and bankruptcy filing did not mean it ‘’has changed its longstanding position that its talcum powder products are safe.’’ The company has long denied claims that its products containing talc — a mineral used to absorb moisture — cause cancer.

The company said the settlement is intended to ‘’resolve all the current and future talc claims.’’ But for the settlement to come to fruition, the bankruptcy filing must be approved by the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

Tuesday’s bankruptcy filing is the second time Johnson & Johnson has tried to use LTL Management as a vehicle for settling the claims. The first filing was struck down in January by a federal appeals court, which ruled that LTL Management was not in financial distress.

Efforts to ‘’protect the J&J brand or comprehensively resolve litigation’' were not sufficient reasons to file for bankruptcy, the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit wrote in its opinion. ‘’Only a putative debtor in financial distress can do so. LTL was not.’’ The maneuver was part of what’s known as a ‘’Texas two-step,’’ in which a subsidiary — which often files for bankruptcy immediately after being created — is used to shield a parent company from litigation.

John Kim, the subsidiary’s chief legal officer, said in the statement issued by Johnson & Johnson that LTL Management’s goal ‘’has always been to resolve these claims quickly, efficiently and fairly,’’ and that the most recent bankruptcy filing addressed the appeals court’s concerns and demonstrated it was declaring bankruptcy ‘’in good faith.’’

Johnson & Johnson said the settlement has been approved by more than 60,000 claimants. But it must also be approved by others, some of whom were not in favor of the agreement and the company’s legal maneuver.

Leigh O’Dell, an attorney for some of the claimants, said Johnson & Johnson was ‘’seeking an extremely deep discount on justice,’’ adding that the bankruptcy filing would lead to delays in a resolution for her clients.

‘’This new filing should be viewed as a shameful attempt to run out the clock on people dying of cancer and convince some lawyers to give up,’’ she said in an e-mailed statement, calling the settlement ‘’a nonstarter.’’

According to the Food and Drug Administration, research has shown ‘’a possible association between the use of powders containing talc in the genital area and the incidence of ovarian cancer,’’ but studies have not ‘’conclusively demonstrated such a link.’’ The FDA says there is a ‘’potential for contamination of talc with asbestos,’’ but Johnson & Johnson has said its products do not contain asbestos, a known carcinogen.

An investigation by Reuters, however, found that the company had long been aware that some of its products had tested positive for small amounts of asbestos. Executives had for years ‘’fretted over the problem and how to address it while failing to disclose it to regulators or the public,’’ Reuters reported.

The company said in 2018 in response to the investigation that the attorneys representing claimants were ‘’out for personal financial gain’' and ‘’distorting historical documents’’ and that ‘’any suggestion that Johnson & Johnson knew or hid information about the safety of talc is false.’’

Johnson & Johnson said last year it would stop selling its talc-based baby powder internationally after it ceased sales of the product in the United States and Canada because of declining demand.